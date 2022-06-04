Letters to the editor: Rubbish dumpers let everyone down

Hopefully, tourists will travel on the usual buses with tinted windows and won't see the road rubbish, says a reader. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I sympathise and empathise with John Rosanowski of Kawerau (Letters, May 31).

He feels obliged to clean up the roadside rubbish on State Highway 34.

Slack motorists let everyone down.

We have the same issue in Rotorua on main roads into the city.

Rotorua Lakes Council does a good job in the CBD. But our main routes are a mess. The roadside litter on SH5 and in and out of Ngongotahā is awful.

I imagine that Rotorua tourism operators will look forward to the cruise ship tourists who come here from Tauranga.

Hopefully, they will travel on the usual buses with tinted windows and won't see the road rubbish.

David Field

Hamurana

Thank you for support

We are very grateful for the feature that appeared in the Rotorua Daily Post on May 30 in which you described our Ukraine animal rescue promotion with the sale of leadlight sculptures.

It would not really have been possible to finance this action without the help of some of our material and other input suppliers such as Woodmasters, Peterson Sawmills, Advocate Printing and Palmers Garden Centre.

They all have been spontaneous in immediate support of this action.

We are very happy that the promotion is getting excellent support from the public and we hope to reach our target.

Unfortunately, their support was not mentioned in the newspaper.

Nanna Buissink

Rotorua

