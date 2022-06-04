Letters to the editor: Rubbish dumpers let everyone down

We are very grateful for the feature that appeared in the Rotorua Daily Post on May 30 in which you described our Ukraine animal rescue promotion with the sale of leadlight sculptures.
It would not really have been possible to finance this action without the help of some of our material and other input suppliers such as Woodmasters, Peterson Sawmills, Advocate Printing and Palmers Garden Centre.
They all have been spontaneous in immediate support of this action.
We are very happy that the promotion is getting excellent support from the public and we hope to reach our target.
Unfortunately, their support was not mentioned in the newspaper.
Nanna Buissink Rotorua
