Festive fun: Christmas galore in Rotorua with parade and festival

The Rotorua Christmas Parade is on this weekend - organiser Alia Branson. Photo / File

The Rotorua festive spirit will be well and truly in the air this weekend as the city's Christmas Festival and Christmas Parade come to town.

Tomorrow there will be plenty to get stuck into at the Christmas Festival in Jean Batten Square, located between Rotorua Library and the Rotorua i-SITE and Visitor Centre.

As well as visiting Santa's Wonderland there is a wide range of free activities for kids to enjoy, including stilt walkers, giant bubbles, Christmas plaster painting, crafts, balloon and drumming workshops, crafts and face painting.

There will be entertainment from The Thermaleles ukulele band, the Rotorua Municipal Brass Band and other local performers.

For those last minute Christmas gifts there will be a range of homemade craft stalls and some delicious food caravans for some treats while you are at the festival.

Brigitte Nelson, Rotorua Lakes Council arts and culture markets and festivals manager, says this has been a tough year for many families and it will be a great chance to bring the community together and have a fun day out.

"It will be a chance to take a break from everyday stresses, bring the whānau down and enjoy free festive entertainment, crafts, activities, balloon and drumming workshops.

"Santa will be there and we have just confirmed a donkey for our nativity parade!"

Brigitte says supporting local has never been more important than now.

"The market stalls will have homemade, affordable gifts available for anyone wishing to finish their shopping.

Balloon workshops will be a part of the Christmas Festival. Photo / Supplied

"We wanted to create a special festive event to put a smile on kids' faces and really celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

"It would be great if families could bring along gifts to donate to the Community Christmas Tree at Rotorua Library."

On Sunday the community festivities continue with the Rotorua Christmas parade.

Organiser Alia Branson says she is excited to have the parade just around the corner.

She says there about 26 groups entered into he parade - a mix of vehicles, walking and dancing.

"I think this year more than anything it's about celebrating that we can be in the same space as each other."

Alia says there are some new characters which will be in the parade this year and that there are going to be amazing floats.

The Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport is collecting gift donations at the parade for kids at the Rotorua Hospital Children's Ward. People are encouraged to bring a wrapped gift with a note on the suitable age group.

There will be free bouncy castles running too.

Alia reminds the community that there will be road closures for the parade, and asks for patience to help keep everyone safe on the day.

The annual Christmas event is run by a charitable trust and relies on sponsorship, donations, volunteers and community support to stage the event. Given pressure on businesses, it had originally been decided not to run the event this year.

However, it was brought back after an anonymous supporter offered financial and practical support to the organiser, Boost Fundraising & Events.

The details

- What: Christmas Festival

- When: Saturday, December 19, 10am to 3pm

- Where: Jean Batten Square

- Free

- What: Christmas Parade

- When: Sunday, December 20, 11am

- Where: Government Gardens

- Free