Festive cheer: Santa's Wonderland a hit with Rotorua families and visitors

Amelia Rikihana enjoys experiencing what it is like to be in Santa's sleigh. Photo / Supplied

Children and their families have been immersed in the Christmas spirit as they check out the Rotorua Visitor Centre and i-Site's festive magic.

The Rotorua Visitor Centre and i-Site have created the Santa's Wonderland again this year after a successful first time in 2016 when it was at the Redwoods Visitor Centre.

At the centre on Fenton St, Santa's Wonderland is open until January 8 (except Christmas Day). It is free to visit and has different sections to explore.

There are moving Santas, decorated and themed Christmas trees, snow globes, lots of Christmas lights, a nativity scene and much more.

There will be photo opportunities with Santa (check Facebook @RotoruaVisitorsCentre for when Santa will be visiting).

Other Christmas-themed activities for children are writing to Santa, gift wrapping, colouring and various arts and crafts activities.

iSite team leader Sabrina Gogg says a steady flow of families visited the Wonderland in the first weekend, many taking advantage of having their photos taken with Santa without the big crowds.

"Especially popular were our free children's activities. The young and old gathered together around our tables to create snowman ornaments and our decorate-a-Santa Christmas cards proved to be really popular."

She says this weekend's activities include creating your own angel tree toppers and Christmas garlands.

"We have 'write a letter to Santa' and our colouring-in competition available every day."

Sabrina says the highlights are creating Christmas magic and seeing the smiles on children's faces.

"Seeing how they light up and hearing 'wow' when they walk in is just so rewarding.

"It is safe to say that 2020 has not been the best year, so we are encouraging everyone to end it on a positive note.

"No one is doing what we are doing anywhere nearby which makes it even more special to have such an amazing display here in Rotorua for all to enjoy."

She encourages visitors to dress in Christmas theme for a chance to win great prizes.

"Santa's Wonderland is not just a great experience for children, but also for adults who would like to get into the Christmas spirit. It's also a great setting to propose if anyone is looking for a unique venue."

The Rotorua community can also get into the festive spirit with a special Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 19, 10am until 3pm.

In Jean Batten Square, near the library and the i-Site, the free event will have something for all to enjoy.

Throughout the day, there will be live performances of Christmas music from local bands and singers.

Kids can take part in arts and craft activities, and get their face painted. They can write letters to Santa and post them in the letterbox to be delivered to the North Pole.

In the market area people can shop from arts and crafts stalls, food stands and bake sales.

Santa will be available for photo opportunities with the kids and there will be a nativity parade through the square.

Families are invited to bring a gift for the community Christmas tree in the library. These gifts will be donated to Waiariki Womens Refuge for families in need.