Rotorua in for festive fun with Santa's Wonderland and Christmas Festival

Santa's Wonderland returns this year. Photo / File

There are plenty of ways to get into the festive spirit this Christmas, including a visit to Santa's Wonderland.

Sabrina Gogg, Rotorua Visitor Centre and i-SITE team leader, says the centre will be creating the Santa's Wonderland again this year following a successful first time back in 2016 when it was located at the Redwoods Visitor Centre.

Schools, early childhood providers and families made it a destination to share in the Christmas Spirit, right here in Rotorua, she says.

"Why come and visit the Wonderland? Kids of all ages will enjoy the twinkling lights and Christmas magic in this display.

"We have had a lot of fun putting it together and can't wait to see children's faces."

Located in the Rotorua Visitor Centre & i-SITE on Fenton St, Santa's Wonderland will be open from November 21 until January 8 (except Christmas Day).

Santa's Wonderland will be free to visit and have different sections to explore.

There will be moving Santas, decorated and themed Christmas trees, snow globes, lots of Christmas lights, a nativity scene and much more.



There will be photo opportunities with Santa (check Facebook @RotoruaVisitorsCentre for when Santa will be visiting).

Other Christmas-themed activities for children will be on offer such as "write a letter to Santa", gift wrapping, colouring and various arts and crafts activities.

Brigitte Nelson, Rotorua Lakes Council arts & culture, markets & festivals manager, says there will be a special Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 19, 10am to 3pm.

Located in Jean Batten Square, this free event will have something for all the family to enjoy.

"The festival will provide a fun festive event for all the family to enjoy. There will lots to do throughout the day and help spread some special Christmas magic in Rotorua."

Throughout the day, there will be live performances of Christmas music from local bands and singers.

Kids can take part in arts and craft activities as well as get their face painted. They can write letters to Santa and post them in the letterbox to be delivered to the North Pole.

In the market area people can shop for Christmas gifts from arts and crafts stalls.

Food stands will be available while families wait to have photos with Father Christmas in Santa's Wonderland inside the i-SITE.

Families are invited to bring a gift for the Community Christmas Tree located in Rotorua Library. These gifts will be donated to Waiariki Womens Refuge for families in need this Christmas.