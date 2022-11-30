Scope cafe owner Dana Greer invites the community to get behind Can for a Coffee Day. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Coffee and donations are promised to pour in at Rotorua’s Scope Cafe on Wednesday next week as patrons are encouraged to get behind Coffee for a Can Day.

On December 7, the cafe will be supporting the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas appeal by rewarding generous customers with a free coffee.

Scope Cafe owner Dana Greer said she was looking forward to the atmosphere of happiness and giving that would fill the cafe on the day.

“It feels like Christmas,” Greer told the Rotorua Daily Post. “It’s stressful and busy but everybody is so happy and it’s such a fun experience.”

Greer said some cafe regulars had already been asking her about Coffee for a Can Day and it looked like Rotorua’s CBD community was keen to get behind the initiative.

For Greer, Coffee for a Can Day was a faith-restoring day and this year, she believed joy and laughter were in especially high demand.

“Everywhere you turn you can see there’s more need,” Greer said.

“I don’t think our lives have ever been harder and those of us who have the privilege of having things a bit easier have a responsibility to lend a hand.”

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Hana Seddon described Scope Cafe’s initiative as “incredibly generous”.

“I’m a coffee connoisseur. So I think coffee makes the world go round,” Seddon said.

“Scope is creating an opportunity for people to support the foodbank and also get the energy they need to face their day.”

Seddon said it was great to know that on December 7, coffee could help people get through the long days in the lead-up to Christmas, in more ways than the caffeine hit.

“I also think it makes supporting the foodbank really doable. Almost everyone can bring a can.”

Rotorua's Scope cafe will hold its annual Can for a Coffee day on December 7. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Seddon hoped initiatives such as Scope’s Can for a Coffee Day could encourage locals to start a habit of giving that went beyond the Christmas appeal.

“It’s about having a habit of generosity and a habit of caring for people.”

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is a six-week appeal run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, and is calling for people to donate what money or food items they can afford to the foodbank for Christmas this year.

The appeal has been running for several years. Last year, a total of $65,792.10 was raised for the foodbank through cash and food donations.

This year, the appeal comes at a time when many are struggling with a cost of living crisis. While donations of food and money are welcomed, anyone wanting to help but struggling with this can consider donating their time.

More information about Scope’s Can for a Coffee Day will be available on the cafe’s website and social media channels.