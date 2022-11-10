There was a wonderland of lights at 56 Western Rd. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua residents can help the city to be merry and bright in the lead-up to Christmas with the annual Light Up Rotorua Christmas Lights Trail.

Professionals McDowell and The Hits host the trail, and there is less than a week left to get your house registered for it.

Houses that enter are encouraged to have their lights and decorations up from December 1 to Christmas Eve, until about 10pm.

Jason McHugh, Professionals McDowell customer care and marketing manager, says the past few years the number of entries for the trail have been around the mid-20s, and this year they would like to try and pass this.

He said entries close on Tuesday, November 15, and they would love to see more businesses on board.

"It's our 24th year doing the Light Up Rotorua Christmas Trail through Rotorua. It's something we do to give back to the community.

"It's always great to see lots of people out before Christmas stopping at the houses. It's also awesome to see people lighting up Rotorua and giving the community a bit of fun, especially over the last couple of years with Covid restrictions in place."

He says there is often a wide range of decorations on display, such as putting up sleighs where people can go and take photos, and some houses decorate parts inside too.

Twinkling lights at 16 Tennyson Drive last year. Photo / Supplied

Jason says there will be prizes for 1st, 2nd 3rd and best new entrant, as well as chance for the public to vote for a People's Choice.

People can keep an eye on the Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate Facebook page for the trail list after entries close, and the lists will be able to be picked up from its office.

He says local business sponsors have also given Rotorua Professionals McDowell some spot prize vouchers for the public during the trail. People can keep an eye on its Facebook page throughout for a chance to win.

- To register your house, simply fill out an online entry form at

www.professionals.co.nz/rotorua/christmas-lights or pop into the reception at 1172 Haupapa St to get a form.