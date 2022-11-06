Eden Brons was the winner of Miss Rotorua 2022. Photo / David Rowe Photography

From basketball shorts and hoodies to winning Miss Rotorua 2022 - it's been quite the 12 weeks for Eden Brons.

On Friday, the 19-year-old was crowned the pageant's winner at the Harvest Centre Rotorua, and said the win is "still sinking in".

When she realised she was the last contestant standing "it just hit me, and I started bawling my eyes out even before they called my name".

Brons decided to join the contest after its director Kharl WiRepa and operations manager Nataria Hepi Tekeeti told her she would be "perfect" and should sign up.

She did so "quite reluctantly", but thought it would be a good experience and a chance to try something new.

As a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints, she said she also saw it as an opportunity to prepare for her upcoming mission, helping her to gain confidence and get out of her shell.

Eden Brons said her favourite part of the Miss Rotorua contest was meeting her "pageant sisters". Photo / David Rowe Photography

Miss Rotorua was a 12-week programme, which started as a "learning experience", Brons said.

"I went from dressing in basketball shorts and hoodies and sneakers all the time to actually wanting to wake up and put some makeup on or some jewellery and actually dress myself up."

She said it was "full on" and involved training, talent practices, meeting sponsors, a 'stiletto camp' and doing a city clean-up at Mount Ngongotaha.

Being involved and doing mahi in the community was "an amazing journey and experience".

The contestants were fundraising for charities - Brave (a charity that combats sexual violence), Mauri Tau Mauri Ora Trust (homeless support), Animals Are Hungry Two (animal welfare), and the Rotorua Citizens Club (social spaces).

Brons' charity was Brave, for which she did a hāngī sale and an island luau night.

She said her favourite part of the contest was meeting her "pageant sisters".

"They've been amazing support - it was such a diverse age range this year, and cultures and sizes and looks... It was just amazing to get to know all of them and their stories, especially the older women. They were like my aunties, and I so appreciated that."

She is now looking forward to spending the Christmas holidays with her family and is also preparing for her mission, which she expects to leave for next year and continue on for a year and a half.

Brons was born into the Church of Latter-day Saints and will go on a mission somewhere in New Zealand or overseas.

Eden Brons was the winner of Miss Rotorua 2022. Photo / David Rowe Photography

"Basically, we're just spreading the word about what we believe in - to those who want to hear about it, of course - and just sharing what we know and sharing our light. Just being in the community, helping them. So, this is a perfect opportunity for me to prepare for that.

"After my mission, I do want to study. I'm not too sure what yet, but I want to study, [and] hopefully, build a business. I want to be my own boss - it has always been a dream of mine."

Pageant director Kharl WiRepa said there were 20 contestants who represented "the true diversity and the beauty of Rotorua".

"The night was a beautiful event of fashion and entertainment, talent, and personal development for every single one of the contestants that participated.

"It was great to see the life-changing experience that they had come to fruition."

WiRepa said the contestants raised more than $30,000 for their chosen charities.

The other 2022 Miss Rotorua pageant results:

• Miss Te Arawa 2022 - Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

• Mrs Rotorua 2022 - Lua Vu Palfrey

• Miss Mana Wāhine 2022 - Celestina Aolele-Grant

• Miss Teen Rotorua 2022 - Jasmine Clarke

• Miss Multicultural Rotorua - Jevilyn Basical

• Miss People's Choice - Shakeera Ututaonga