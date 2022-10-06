Kharl WiRepa with a model in one of his designs at the London Fashion Week Show. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua designer Kharl WiRepa has recently returned home from an "incredible" experience and milestone, which has taught him a lot and given him many memories to cherish.

Kharl's designs featured at the Musee Du Quai Branly Jacques Chirac in Paris, France, and during London Fashion Week at Whitehall Suite at the Royal Horseguards.

Kharl showcased 20 looks on the catwalk.

"This was a great milestone, not just for my brand, but for New Zealand fashion and designers coming out of Rotorua.

"It was an incredible personal achievement to see my designs on these runways, and when working in Paris it was beautiful to see the designs in shoots around the Eiffel Tower and other iconic locations.

"London Fashion Week was an incredible experience because of all the high-fashion guests that attended and international media that was at the event promoting the fashion."

Kharl says there are many things he learned from the trip.

"One is that there is so much opportunity for Māori and New Zealand fashion designers across the globe, and that we have a unique point of view and creativity that is celebrated internationally.

"New Zealand fashion is a very strong contender in the international realm because of its uniqueness."

He says he also learned how advanced New Zealand culture is in understanding what is important and what matters - whānau, community and mana.

"That's something we have here in New Zealand that I think other parts of the world could recognise or understand more."

Kharl says looking ahead there is a lot happening with his clothing label. He is looking at ways to advance his brand and take it to next level of globalisation, including working on ways to grow its online presence.

He may look at setting up a showroom in Mount Maunganui, and will definitely be showcasing designs again overseas sometime next year, he says.

Kharl says another memorable part of the trip was going to visit Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where they saw Her Majesty's casket and the crown jewels.

There were many people lined up to see her, including people in wheelchairs and 80-plus in age, he says.

"It was a historical event and I was very privileged to be part of it."

He says the atmosphere in London was sombre during that time and he could feel the sadness across the city.

Kharl says after an amazing trip he is excited to be back home, and thanks everyone who supported him on the trip.

"It's great to be back with the Miss Rotorua 2022 girls and working towards crowning night."