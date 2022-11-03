Opinion - Paul Hickey: Community spirit, business awards, Christmas prezzies, vacation

There were many kids and costumes at The Hits Trunk or Treat 2022. Photo / Hamish Gleeson

There were many kids and costumes at The Hits Trunk or Treat 2022. Photo / Hamish Gleeson

What a great city we live in. Yes there are a few very prominent issues right now, but overall community spirit is alive and well.

And that showed earlier this week when an almost overwhelming number of locals got dressed up in Halloween theme and came out to The Hits Trunk or Treat event.

To see so many happy kids and parents alike was pretty special, and despite the large numbers and lollies running out pretty quickly at all of our cars, there was no griping; in fact I saw a lot of kids sharing sweets from their own haul with others who had arrived a little later and missed out. That was heart-warming to see.

A special shoutout to the 30-odd locals who decorated their car trunks for the event, and to our event supporters Trade Central, Whakarewarewa - The Living Maori Village, Skyline Rotorua, Polynesian Spa and McDonald's Rotorua.

If you came along thanks for being there, and rest assured we know we need to think even bigger next year.

Creativity shone through costumes at The Hits Trunk or Treat 2022. Photo / Hamish Gleeson

Now it's planning for the next big community event organised by The Hits team; stay tuned for Fill The Bus 2022!

Business awards

You don't need me to remind you how tough the past few years have been, and most of our local businesses have done it even tougher.

But despite all that, there are still some reasons for celebration, and that is why I'm really excited for the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards Gala Dinner and Awards Night this weekend.

With close to 900 attending this black-tie event, it is a night where locals can look at the positives, let their hair down and celebrate together.

I'm looking forward to hosting the night once again, and wish all the finalists the best of luck.

Christmas classics

Isn't it scary to think that Christmas is just over seven weeks away?

While trying to spend quality time with family and loved ones is the most important part of Christmas, making it a special day for kids and prezzy time comes pretty close behind.

I've got it a little easier nowadays with adult kids, and I don't envy parents trying to keep up with the latest trends and fads with toys.

But it does seem the classics are still popular, with names like Lego, Barbie and Hot Wheels still appearing on lists for what are expected to be the most in-demand toys among kids this Christmas.

Good luck with that.

Boarding call

And with the thoughts of gift buying in amongst the cost of living crunch going on right now, forking out for a vacation might just be the last thing on your mind.

Well I can help you sort that with another edition of 'The Hits Boarding Call' happening now.

We've got your chance to win a dream family holiday to Anaheim and $10,000 cash.

The prize includes return flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch to Los Angeles flying Fiji Airways for two adults and two children, five nights accommodation at Desert Palms Hotel and Suites Anaheim, 3 Day, 1 Park per day tickets to Disneyland and return transfers for four from the airport to hotel and return with Karmel Shuttles. Plus $10,000 cash.

Listen for boarding calls throughout the day on The Hits to go in the draw, but if you listen between 9am and 3pm, I'm able to allocate spots to you – our Rotorua listeners.

All thanks to Visit Anaheim, House of Travel & Fiji Airways. Anaheim California is the Home of the original Disneyland and you can get there with houseoftravel.co.nz.

• Paul Hickey is your local host on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Featuring Rotorua news, information, and giveaways, plus trending stories from around the world. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. PLUS follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.