Labour Weekend weather was great and Rotorua was buzzing with events - pictured are E-bike riders competing in their Whaka 100 race during Labour Weekend. Photo / Mead Norton

How good was that Labour weekend weather? I can't remember one as perfect as that, and as a fan of summer those three days certainly set the scene.

The city had a real buzz about it with people everywhere and events going off. And a special mention to the Lake Tarawera Spring Fair organisers who delivered a wonderful event for locals and visitors alike.

Despite talking about it every year on the radio, it has been a few years since I've managed to make it out there, and it didn't fail to meet expectations.

The weather also gave me the motivation to bring the barbecue and summer furniture out of storage, and it was straight into use; two nights in a row. And I am pretty sure I'm not the only one with a story like that!

***

When it comes to snack foods, I am a sucker for potato chips.

Always have been and always will be, and to be honest I probably eat way too much of them.

A fully loaded packet of Salt and Vinegar is hard to beat in my opinion, but I'm not fussy on which brand I'm eating. Although, I do remember being swayed as a youngster by the television ad for Ripples with the truckies making sure the big taste always got through.

We've got plenty of chips floating around the office at the moment, as Jono and Ben from The Hits Breakfast have officially launched their own chip flavour, thanks to Heartland Chips.

It's a crazy mix of Maple Bacon, Sour Cream & Chives, Sprinkled with Salt and Vinegar, and it's available in supermarkets now.

Make sure you grab a bag and share a picture of you with it either on our Facebook page or below and you could be in to win $10,000.

The chips are known as 'out of this world' and feature the guys dressed as astronauts on the front, and they even launched a packet into outer space last week.

The crazy things those two get up to.

***

On the topic of outer space … a woman was somehow scammed into paying NZ$52,000 to help a man she had met online.

He proclaimed to be a 'Russian astronaut' and he needed money to return to Earth from the International Space Station.

Japanese news outlets are reporting that the citizen fell in love with the guy and sent him 4.4 million yen to help him arrange a ride back.

She sent her online lover the money in five instalments, but ended up alerting the police after he kept asking for more.

That kind of makes the 'Nigerian prince' scam sound believable, doesn't it?

***

The Hits team have got our fingers and toes crossed for dry weather this Monday night for our popular Trunk Or Treat Halloween event.

It is a free event for our local kids to be able to go trick or treating in a safe and controlled environment.

We've got a heap of cars that are all decorated and the drivers are ready to greet your kids with Halloween candy.

Dress the kids up in Halloween fancy dress to be able to trick or treat, and we've got prizes for the best dressed kids thanks to Whakarewarewa - The Living Māori Village, Skyline Rotorua, and Polynesian Spa.

It is free to join in this Monday night (October 31) at Mitre 10 Mega carpark from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Plus – if you would like to bring your decorated car along, you are in to win one of three $50 petrol vouchers thanks to McDonald's Rotorua.

Just email paul@thehits.co.nz and help make it all happen.

***

