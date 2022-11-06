The supreme winner of the Rotorua Business Awards was Patchell Group of Companies. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

A Rotorua transport manufacturing company has been acknowledged for its "awesome work", taking home the Supreme Winner award at the Rotorua Business Awards on Saturday.

The annual awards, hosted by the Rotorua Business Chamber, celebrate innovation and creativity in the business sector and have been a highlight of the business calendar for well over 20 years.

The black-tie awards ceremony, sponsored by Tompkins Wake, was held at the Energy Events Centre.

51 finalists made it through to the last stages of this year's awards, following a rigorous application and judging process. Finalists represented a wide range of sectors, spanning retail and hospitality, tourism, not-for-profit, bilingual business and more.

Patchell Group of Companies, which has been operating in Rotorua for 50 years, received the Supreme Winner award. It is a manufacturing company that builds heavy transport trailers, logging equipment and food-grade tankers for wine, water and milk.

Chief executive Brent Whibley said he was not expecting the award, but it had wrapped up a "really great year" for the company.

The award recognised and acknowledged "all the awesome work that our team does".

"We pump quite a bit of money back into the community, so we're a big sponsor of hospice, first response; I think we did Wingspan Trust, we do the childcare cancer - we do all sorts of stuff."

Whibley said the company had 200 employees, including 23 apprentices and six or seven trainees.

"We're constantly putting skills back into the community, but our staff deliver, too."

Whibley said Patchell's owner Ian Patchell was off-shore and so was unable to celebrate with them.

"I made sure I helped celebrate on his behalf, as well - it was a bloody great night."

Taking home the award was the "icing on the cake", he said, adding that the other finalists showed "the calibre of what we have in Rotorua".

"There's so much negativity [around], and the whole night was a positive experience of people doing amazing things in Rotorua.

"We're way more than just hospitality [and] tourism, but in that space as well, they do some phenomenal things, too. So, it just shows the diversity that we have and the success that we have.

"And to have something like the Chamber giving the opportunity to promote that is just phenomenal."

Whibley thanked the Chamber and sponsors for the event.

"They did a spectacular job and there was an awesome buzz in the air the whole night. Really, every Rotorua business participating [on Saturday] night were the winners."

Asked how Rotorua was faring economically, Whibley said it was "on the up".

"We're all struggling for employees. The main thing that we need to do is encourage other people that Rotorua is an awesome place to live, work and play."

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said it was "always a privilege" to recognise special Rotorua businesses at the awards.

"It has been a very challenging couple of years for Rotorua business, and this made it doubly satisfying, to see such a huge turnout of entries and attendees.

"Of course, without our awesome team of sponsors, judges, event organisers, and the hard work of my special team, none of it could happen, so a great big ngā mihi nui koutou katoa from the chamber."

Chamber chairman and business awards judge Glenn Tasker said the high calibre of entrants every year highlights Rotorua's resilience, gumption and ability to provide superior goods and services to its residents and visitors.

"Judging the business awards is no easy feat, but it is one we, as judges, gladly take on, as it gives us an opportunity to shine a light on the many unsung heroes in our diverse commercial landscape.

"While there is no denying many businesses are still overcoming the economic effects of the pandemic, we have also seen true displays of creativity, innovation and reinvention across multiple sectors."

Winners across 12 categories were chosen by an independent panel of judges.

The gala ceremony in Rotorua, attended by more than 820 guests, was one of the largest events in the history of the local awards, showing the Rotorua business community was ready to celebrate after the long hiatus of in-person events due to Covid restrictions.

The 2022 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Award winners:

EXCELLENCE CATEGORIES

Toi Ohomai/Te Pūkenga: Creative Arts & Design: Wawata Creative

Scion: Innovation & Technology: Local Gecko Productions

Deloitte: Hospitality and Retail: Pullman Rotorua

The Shine Collective: Manaakitanga Tourism: Skyline Luge Rotorua

Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings: Primary Manufacturing and Building: Patchell Group of Companies

Holland Beckett Law: Professional Services: Chemwash Rotorua

Rotorua Business Chamber: Commendation Award: Jasco Distributing

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

RotoruaNZ: Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change: Rotorua Rafting Limited

Timberlands: Workplace Safety: Redwoods Treewalk & Altitude

Ministry of Social Development: Employer of the Year: Index Engineering Ltd

Osbornes Funeral Directors: Not-for-Profit & Social Enterprise: Rotorua Community Hospice Trust

BNZ: Bilingual Business: Wawata Creative

NZME: People's Choice: Zorb Rotorua

Rotorua Lakes Council: Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua: Rotorua Community Hospice Trust

Redstag: Business Person of the Year: Glenn Hawkins

Tompkins Wake: Supreme Winner: Patchell Group of Companies