Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard says the 2022 awards will be a "magnificent night". Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Business Awards promises to bring the "best party in town" to the city this weekend.

The annual awards, hosted by the Rotorua Business Chamber, celebrate innovation and creativity in the business sector and have been a highlight of Rotorua's business calendar for well over 20 years.

The black-tie awards ceremony, sponsored by Tompkins Wake, will take place on Saturday at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua.

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said it will be a "magnificent night".

"Almost 850 tickets have sold," he said. "It is by far the biggest ever. I am confident it is going to be the best party in town."

Heard said the 2021 awards were held virtually in February this year after being twice postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But this time around the 2022 awards ceremony will be held in person.

"It is going to be a lot of fun. This year will be the real McCoy.

"It has been awesome to see so many businesses doing such good work through the period we have just been through. It tells a lot about the quality of businesses out there."

Heard said there was a "massive turnout" in voting for the People's Choice category.

"The voting has been counted and all will be revealed on Saturday."

2021 award winner Joe Dorset from Ka Pai Kai Rotorua Charitable Trust said entering the awards was a valuable experience for his business.

"It gave us really good publicity and created a buzz around our kaupapa. Winning the People's Choice Award exposed our business to more people who want to help us achieve our business outcomes."