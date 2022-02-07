Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights director Bruce Thomasen. Photo / File

There was excitement in the air and celebration galore, even through computer screens, as the 2021 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards were held virtually on Friday.

Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights was awarded the Tompkins Wake Rotorua 2021 Supreme Award.

Co-founder/managing director Bruce Thomasen had not been expecting the top prize.

"I'm really chuffed for the team and all the hard work that's been done in the last couple of years for the business."

He said it had definitely been a couple of challenging years and that, luckily, Rotorua had a strong domestic business and New Zealanders were out travelling.

However, it was a really tough patch when Auckland and Waikato were locked down, he said.

"What a great way to start 2022 and we are looking forward to hosting some international visitors hopefully by the end of the year."

He thanked everyone who had shown their support for Rotorua's Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights.

The Rotorua Lakes Council Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua award went to Rotorua Multicultural Council, and Colin Sargison took out the Red Stag Rotorua Business Person of the Year award.

More than 53 finalists, 22 sponsors, 29 judges, staff, employees and members of the public attended the event virtually.

Category sponsors sent a representative along to the control centre at the Rotorua Energy Events centre to announce the categories and the 15 category winners on stage.

Redwoods Treewalk and Nightlights car park and Information Centre. Photo / NZME

Paul Hickey of NZME emceed the occasion and all finalists were interactive with the control centre.

The winners were surprised with flowers and awards delivered physically to their respective parties.

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Margriet Theron said they had been surprised and grateful to be the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua award.

Theron said team members who were with her to celebrate the awards had found it wonderful and educational to learn so much about Rotorua's outstanding businesses during the awards.

"When we were announced as the award winner there was great excitement and cheering."

At the moment of the announcement, there was a knock on the door from a chamber member delivering the trophy and flowers.

She said the Multicultural Council made the effort to be in direct contact with as many of Rotorua's ethnic communities as possible, and that its staff and committee members were all from different countries.

"There are people from over 60 ethnic communities living in Rotorua."

Theron said, with Covid, you had to be fast on your feet if you were a community organisation because the needs kept on changing.

The Rotorua Multicultural Council with its award. Photo / Leidy Monsalves

At the start of the event, Rotorua Business Chamber president Kiri Tahana said it had been a tough and uncertain journey getting there, but the business chamber had been determined to celebrate all the finalists and to acknowledge their achievements.

There had been 29 judges - all volunteers who gave their time to help support judging - and the judging process involved going out and visiting each of the businesses, she said.

She said, as a judge, she was privileged to be able to go in and to learn from these businesses, and to see how they stepped up to the challenges of the last two years.

"In 2020 we celebrated the resilience of Rotorua. Little did we know that in 2021 this resilience would be further tested."

She said the businesses showed examples of innovation, sustainability, manaaki, and significant resilience, especially from those industries who had been impacted most from the pandemic.

"I think what Covid has shown is that a diverse economy is important and that has helped us to navigate through these trying times."

She said, "While the future remains uncertain, let's not lose sight of the opportunities".

"The opportunities to create a Rotorua economy that reflects who we are, that reflects our values, that is diverse, that employs our people, that focuses on value, innovation and sustainability."

She acknowledged all the people who enabled the virtual awards to happen.

Colin Sargison took out the Red Stag Rotorua Business Person of the Year award. Photo / File

Tompkins Wake partner Catriona Gordon, who spoke on behalf of the organisation at the awards, said the opportunity to support the awards as naming sponsor, working alongside the chamber and local businesses, had been exciting and rewarding.

"We have an amazing business community and we are proud to be celebrating the excellence that you all represent this evening."

She said, "We'd like to acknowledge every business that entered the awards, we commend you for having the courage to put yourself forward and to recognise your success".

A full list of winners and finalists can be seen at www.rotoruabusinessawards.co.nz.

The winners

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology: Creative Arts & Design Award

Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights

Scion: Innovation & Technology Award: Salt + Tonic

Deloitte: Hospitality and Retail Award: McLeods Booksellers Ltd

The Shine Collective: Manaakitanga Tourism Award: Rotorua Canopy Tours

Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings: Primary Manufacturing & Building Award: BOP Plumbing & Gas

Holland Beckett: Professional Services Award:The Shine Collective

Rotorua Economic Development: Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change Award: Waimangu Volcanic Valley

ACC: Workplace Safety Award: Hayes International

EMA: Employer of the Year Award: InfraCore Ltd

Ministry of Social Development: Not for Profit & Social Enterprise Award: Ka Pai Kai Rotorua Charitable Trust

BNZ: Bilingual Business Award: Rotoiti 15 Trust

NZME: People's Choice Award: Ka Pai Kai Rotorua Charitable Trust

Rotorua Lakes Council: Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua Award: Rotorua Multicultural Council

Red Stag: Business Person of the Year Award: Colin Sargison

Tompkins Wake: Supreme Winner Award: Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights