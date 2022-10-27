Line dancing is one of the activities on offer at Parksyde. Photo / Supplied

Parksyde Community Centre will be fizzing with activities on November 5 as it celebrates 21 years of successfully supporting Rotorua's plus-55s.

The centre in Tarewa Place will be buzzing on the open day with continuous entertainment, cake and coffee.

Activities at the centre for the older person include Bokwa, book club, canasta, chess, card making, Counterpunch Parkinson's, dance sport, Embroiderers' Guild, indoor bowls, line dancing, mah-jong, Parksyde Cafe Knitters, Probus North, QE Health Balance Upright Standing, Rotorua Hospital Auxiliary Knitters' Group, Rummikub, Scrabble, seated aerobics, SeniorNet, square dancing, table tennis, Tai Chi, Travel Club, U3A History Group, yoga, and Zumba.

There will be a free taste of most of these on the open day, being started at 9.30am by new mayor Tania Tapsell.

Run by a charitable trust, Parksyde has been offering activities to the older generation in Rotorua since it was opened in 2001 by Lianne Dalziel - the then Minister for Senior Citizens.

Lianne will also be attending, fresh from retiring as the mayor of Christchurch.

Purpose-built 21 years ago and funded by the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust (now the Rotorua Trust), Parksyde has supported many of Rotorua's over-55 population with social interaction, great food in its public cafe and plenty of fun with its range of weekly activities.

Parksyde manager Robyn Skelton says, "Having no membership fee, only a small door charge for attendance, has made Parksyde popular for those who want to do something with age peers."

Robyn is the sole fulltime staff member and proudly notes, "there are over 95 volunteers who effectively run Parksyde and certainly keep me on my toes".

This year Parksyde is a finalist in the Rotorua Business Awards in the not-for-profit sector.

"Putting the world to right" is one of the things Sheila Ray enjoys on her visits to Parksyde Activity Centre.

Widowed seven years ago, the energetic and vivacious 89-year-old attends four activities at Parksyde - tai chi, Zumba, Travel Club and Probus.

"Parksyde allows me to keep active and stimulated. It's a place I feel I belong".

She says it is where she first came as a stranger and now comes to "meet friends who used to be strangers".

In 2011, the tai chi class asked their Chinese activity leader to help them organise a trip to China.

Sheila describes her trip as the highlight of her then-recent single life. She says it is one she would not have otherwise been able to do were it not for the tai chi class, initially strangers, who have now forged an incredible friendship.

Talking about her medical woes over a cup of tea was not something Mavis McDonald ever saw herself doing as she got older.

She was diagnosed at the age of 73 with Parkinson's. Five years on, she is still not inclined to talk about her health and not "over a cuppa".

Rather, you will find Mavis at Parksyde lifting weights and doing a good workout with the punching bag as part of the Counterpunch Parkinson's programme.

Seven years ago, Mavis noticed a slight tremor and was shocked when a neurologist told her she had Parkinson's. What she didn't want was sympathy, nor did she want to be labelled.

"If you are over 60 with grey hair, and a woman, you are often invisible to others. Add this to the fact that I had Parkinson's meant people didn't really see me; they didn't know what to say or do. It's a very lonely place to be".

Mavis decided she was going to "fight back", joining Counterpunch.

"Being able to punch a bag is wonderful therapy. It is not only left-right brain therapy, but also lets out a lot of frustration, and we have a lot of fun".

Mavis attends the programme at Parksyde Centre once a week. She says her friends have noticed a huge difference, telling her they had found her very grumpy after the diagnosis, but now find her quite a changed woman.

The details

- What: Parksyde 21st birthday open day

- When: Saturday, November 5, 9.30am -2.15pm

- Where: Parksyde Community Centre

- Free activities