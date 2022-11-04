Parksyde 21st anniversary: Community centre celebrates milestone

Rotorua's Parksyde Community Centre celebrates its 21st birthday. Photo / File

Music pumping, cake cutting and huge support from the local community could be experienced at Parksyde Community Centre's 21st birthday celebration today.

Parksyde is a community centre for the over-55s offering a range of almost 40 weekly

activities including zumba, indoor bowls, yoga, seated aerobics, line dancing, table tennis, social cycling and much more.

Parksyde Community Centre celebrated its 21st birthday today, with Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell and former Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel have been there to help celebrate the milestone.

Dalziel officially opened Parksyde 21 years ago in her then role as Minister for Senior Citizens.

The centre's success is also attributed to the many volunteers who brought the day

together.

"Parksyde is effectively run by its users. This is what makes it such a success story as there is no other centre like it in the country, effectively operating on a small door charge for attendance," Parksyde manager Robyn Skelton said in a statement.

Run by the Older Persons Community Centre Trust, Parksyde's day celebrated the launch of Petanque for Seniors and a brand-new funding initiative with the launch of a petanque court.

The Parksyde Fund was launched by chairman Peter Fitchett.

An endowment fund administered by the Geyser Community Foundation; the Parksyde Fund is an opportunity to ensure Parksyde keeps delivering activities and opportunities for social interaction for the future.

"We are thrilled to launch the Parksyde Fund," Fitchett said.

"It is a powerful and much-needed funding mechanism to help us keep supporting Rotorua's older people. Donations are gratefully accepted by anyone.

"It is also a wonderful way for any Parksyde user to show their support."

Contributions can be made via donations, bequests and endowments in a will.

Once the fund reaches a certain amount, the interest earned is returned to Parksyde.

Currently, Parksyde relies heavily on grants.

Geyser's chairwoman Helene Phillips said the foundation was honoured to have been chosen by the Older Persons Community Centre Trust to manage the fund.

"Community foundations such as Geyser are independent, not-for-profit organisations, and are the fastest growing form of philanthropy in the world," Phillips said.

For details on the Parksyde Fund, see the Parksyde website www.parksyde.org.nz

- Supplied copy