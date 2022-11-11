The Christmas Appeal is one of my favourite times of the year. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION:

One of the things I love about Rotorua is the generous spirit of its community, and the way people band together during tough times.

And in recent years, there have been plenty of struggles - the rising cost of living is certainly one example.

Already this year, the Rotorua Salvation Army has experienced an 80 per cent increase in demand for food compared with 2019. The arrival of Covid-19 has only made day-to-day battles worse for some, with people losing their jobs and others their homes.

Despite such hardships, our community has continued to band together, showing kindness and support to others.

The annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is a great way for us to bring this generous spirit to the fore once again.

Rotorua Salvation Army volunteers and staff put so much time and work into the foodbank and its other services to help vulnerable people in our community.

This Christmas, the already concerning demand for the foodbank's vital service is expected to increase even more.

But it can't provide this life-changing support for individuals and families without the generous help of donations.

For me, it is inspirational and heartwarming to see all that they do. It is satisfying to know the contributions you are making to the appeal help the Salvation Army in its work greatly.

Even if you are in the position to donate only one or two cans, every bit helps.

And, understandably, there will be some people who would usually give but are not able to this year.

There are other ways you can contribute to the Salvation Army's work, though, and that includes volunteering.

If you can't give to the appeal materially, perhaps you are more in a position to give your time?

I have been able to experience the work of a foodbank volunteer through previous appeals, and it is fun, satisfying work where time goes by quickly.

The Christmas Appeal is one of my favourite times of the year, because there is nothing quite like seeing the community spread so much festive cheer and aroha.

I think it is one of the best ways to round up the year - let's make a difference Rotorua!