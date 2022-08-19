Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Single over 50s struggling to survive as living costs soar

8 minutes to read
It is increasingly difficult for people who live alone to manage with the rising cost of living. Photo / Getty Images

It is increasingly difficult for people who live alone to manage with the rising cost of living. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

''Embarrassed, shocked and ashamed.''

That's how many singletons aged in their 50s feel when they turn up to foodbanks and social agencies seeking assistance.

Providers say they are seeing an increase in the number of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.