Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Rising food prices stretch Bay of Plenty's in-demand food providers

5 minutes to read
Rotorua Whakaroa's Elmer Peiffer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Whakaroa's Elmer Peiffer. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Rising food costs are affecting food providers with one seeing a 60 per cent increase in demand in one month and others seeing drastic drops in donations.

The crunch comes as annual inflation hit 6.9

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.