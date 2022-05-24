Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: Whingers and whiners - time to lose the negativity

4 minutes to read
I work every day with people who know this yet they never allow the size of the problems or negativity to get to them, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

I work every day with people who know this yet they never allow the size of the problems or negativity to get to them, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

I saw an interesting comment the other day.

New Zealanders are becoming prone to whinging and whining.

That may be true. I remember a time when we just got on with life.

No big

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.