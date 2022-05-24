I work every day with people who know this yet they never allow the size of the problems or negativity to get to them, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

I work every day with people who know this yet they never allow the size of the problems or negativity to get to them, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

I saw an interesting comment the other day.

New Zealanders are becoming prone to whinging and whining.

That may be true. I remember a time when we just got on with life.

No big dramas, did the best we could and worked hard to provide for our families.

What's changed? I think we seem preoccupied with looking sideways.

"Who's getting more than me? Who's not working as hard as I am?

"'They' don't deserve help".

Is it fear of being left out or maybe fear of being left behind that's occupying some minds?

Are these the people seeing black clouds forming over Aotearoa?

Clouds that I don't see and won't see because I don't look for them. I don't have the time or the inclination.

Perhaps it was the Budget that raised unreasonable expectations.

We know the cost of living has gone through the roof and for many perhaps the hoped-for relief didn't eventuate.

Those in the "middle" will still be squeezed.

I am more concerned for those on the fringes who have yet to gravitate to the middle.

Their struggle-street existence is not new.

According to the naysayers, New Zealand appears to be sliding backwards.

It must be the Government to blame. Well, it would be, wouldn't it?

It is the convenient whipping boy and in our lives every day, whether we like it or not.

I've lost count of the number of times I hear people say they're not interested in what happens in Wellington.

They have no interest in politics, they never vote and they don't like politicians anyway.

Apparently, too many are self-serving. I don't try to enlighten them. But I do know every decision made in Wellington has an impact on the citizens of our country.

Perhaps not in the short term but certainly over time.

And I think it's this time lag that annoys people most. They get worn down waiting and hoping.

Everyone has the right to express their opinion on the issues they feel strongly about.

These might not be groundbreaking - they could be minor, in fact - but obviously they're important to someone.

Whether anyone wants to listen is another matter entirely.

I did my usual "highly scientific research": A quick ring around to long-suffering friends, and from the nine responses there appears to be support for the view that New Zealanders are whinging and whining more than we used to.

However, the reception is only lukewarm.

They're given short shrift because everyone, it appears, has their own issues to deal with at present, exacerbated by the past two years of living through the changes imposed by Covid-19.

"Don't offload your crap on me" came through loud and clear.

For the whingers and whiners, it's hardly the anticipated response.

I was assured that a listening ear is always available in times of stress but some of the nonsense being raised bordered on nasty judgmental behaviour.

A sense of entitlement.

I think people are more inclined to whinge and whine when they think someone will listen to them.

If they find fertile ground, they'll be back.

Serious issues should be raised, and by those who take the time to do their own homework first.

I don't consider these people to be whingers and whiners. They speak for themselves and usually want to put forward ideas.

They don't bully and threaten and tend to be solutions-focused. They want meaningful engagement.

Just as I think life is too short to drink bad wine, it's also too short to let whingers and whiners see you as the dumping ground for their hatred and dislikes.

They'll never convince me that New Zealand is a hopeless case.

Have we got big issues to grapple with? Of course we do. Take a look around the world. Which country hasn't?

I work every day with people who know this yet they never allow the size of the problems or negativity get to them.

They get up each day and do the best they can. They know they are changing lives for the better.

Not a whinger or whiner amongst them.