Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

'Really proud': Why Rotorua's 'Patchell people' are still going strong after 50 years

Zoe Hunter
By
6 mins to read
All staff photo. A Stoney Creek Patchell embroidered shirt was given to each staff member to keep, as worn here. Photo / Supplied

All staff photo. A Stoney Creek Patchell embroidered shirt was given to each staff member to keep, as worn here. Photo / Supplied

It all started in 1972 in a small general engineering workshop in Rotorua.

Now, the Patchell Group employs more than 200 people across nine sites.

The specialist transport trailers and equipment manufacturing company has grown

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post