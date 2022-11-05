Last year's Business Awards. Photo / Supplied

Fifty-one finalists made it through to the last stages of this year's Rotorua Business Awards, following a rigorous application and judging process.

Finalists represented a wide range of sectors, spanning retail and hospitality, tourism, not-for-profit, bilingual business and more.

The Rotorua Business Awards are delivered annually by the Rotorua Business Chamber.

"It is always a privilege to be able to recognise our special Rotorua businesses at the annual Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards," chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said.

"It has been a very challenging couple of years for Rotorua business and this made it doubly satisfying to see such a huge turnout of entries and attendees.

"Of course, without our awesome team of sponsors, judges, event organisers, and the hard work of my special team, none of it could happen, so a great big nga mihi nui koutou katoa from the chamber."

Chamber chairman and business awards judge Glenn Tasker said the high calibre of entrants every year highlights Rotorua's resilience, gumption and ability to provide superior goods and services to its residents and visitors.

"Judging the business awards is no easy feat but it is one we, as judges, gladly take on as it gives us an opportunity to shine a light on the many unsung heroes in our diverse commercial landscape.

"While there is no denying many businesses are still overcoming the economic effects of the pandemic, we have also seen true displays of creativity, innovation and reinvention across multiple sectors.

"The continued support we see from the local business community further reinforces how committed our business leaders are to maintaining Rotorua's reputation as a great place to live and work."

Winners across 12 categories were chosen by an independent panel of judges.

The gala ceremony in Rotorua, attended by more than 820 guests, was one of the largest events in the history of the local awards, showing the Rotorua business community was ready to celebrate after the long hiatus of in-person events due to Covid restrictions.

Here are the 2022 Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Award winners:

EXCELLENCE CATEGORIES

Toi Ohomai/Te Pūkenga: Creative Arts & Design:

Wawata Creative

Scion: Innovation & Technology:

Local Gecko Productions

Deloitte: Hospitality and Retail:

Pullman Rotorua

The Shine Collective: Manaakitanga Tourism:

Skyline Luge Rotorua

Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings: Primary Manufacturing and Building:

Patchell Group of Companies

Holland Beckett Law: Professional Services:

Chemwash Rotorua

Rotorua Business Chamber: Commendation Award:

Jasco Distributing

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

RotoruaNZ: Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change:

Rotorua Rafting Limited

Timberlands: Workplace Safety:

Redwoods Treewalk & Altitude

Ministry of Social Development: Employer of the Year:

Index Engineering Ltd

Osbornes Funeral Directors: Not for Profit & Social Enterprise:

Rotorua Community Hospice Trust

BNZ: Bilingual Business:

Wawata Creative

NZME: People's Choice:

Zorb Rotorua

Rotorua Lakes Council: Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua:

Rotorua Community Hospice Trust

Redstag: Business Person of the Year:

Glenn Hawkins

Tompkins Wake: Supreme Winner:

Patchell Group of Companies