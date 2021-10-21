Rotorua gets pretty in pink for Breast Cancer Trust's virtual Pink Walk

The Rotorua Pink walk was held virtually for the first time

There was a pink force around the city, with wigs, tutus and more galore as people showed their tremendous support for a local trust this week.

The annual Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust Pink Walk was held in a virtual manner around the city on Wednesday.

Rather than gathering at the Rotorua lakefront for a few hours in the evening, participants created a sea of pink all over Rotorua throughout the day.

People were encouraged to wear pink to their workplaces, schools and around home, and to go for a walk that is on average 3km some time during the day - the regular Pink Walk is 3.4km.

There were roving Pink Judges around the city throughout the day, with spot prizes for registered people in pink.

Businesses, schools and organisations could also enter the Paint the Town Pink category where they decorated their office, shop, classroom and themselves pink on the day.

The Pink Judges paid them a visit, took a photo of the entries, and took it back to the trustees for voting.

Rotorua Community Hospice started the day on Wednesday with a team walk through town, all decked out in pink.

There were lots of smiles, waves and beeps from people as they made their way from Hospice in Hinemoa St, down Eruera St to Hospice Shop and then over to Te Manawa before heading back to Hospice.

The entire team got behind this event with 15 walkers taking part on the day.

Rotorua Hospice business manager Lisa Pauling encouraged the team to register and gathered a selection of all things pink from Hospice Shop so everyone could look the part.

"This was a fantastic way to start off our day. There was lots of laughter and chatting as we walked along, and the team really enjoyed seeing the wonderful pink window displays on our walk."

Denise Byrne, Rotorua Hospice fundraising and marketing co-ordinator, says, "We understand how disappointing it is to have to cancel an annual fundraising event, so we were excited to be able to support this great cause by participating in the virtual pink walk".

"Rotorua Hospice is a predominantly female workplace, so we were more than happy to support the great work Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust does in our community."

The Rotorua Community Hospice team all decked out in pink. Photo / Supplied

Miss Parrots was one of the local businesses which go creative with pink for the event. They decorated the shop windows pink and staff wore pink items.

Owner Ines Friese says she usually does the Pink Walk event when it's held at the lakefront, and she thinks it's important to raise awareness and encourage women to get their mammograms.

"I know quite a few ladies affected. I think everyone knows someone who breast cancer has impacted."

She says the four staff there were luckily all healthy, and she thinks it's important to give back to those who are not.

"Just overnight you can be one of the ladies diagnosed. No one is immune."

Ines says they do get customers through who have had mastectomies, and that they try to help those customers feel confident and give them a boost.

Makoha Rest Home decked out in pink for the event. Photo / Supplied

Event manager Layla Robinson says that day had been awesome and they were very happy with the uptake.

She says year 13 students at Rotorua Lakes High School organising a pink day with a walk at school, Makoha Rest Home's decked out premises and Patchell Group's walk at the Redwoods were some of the many amazing registrations they visited on the day.

"I think those that took part this year have really set a challenge for those that want to take part in the future."

- For more photos and prizegiving results check out the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust's Facebook page.