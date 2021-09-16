Rotorua encouraged to raise its awareness of blood cancer this September

Sean Reeves, Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ Midlands Region support services co-ordinator. Photo / Supplied

It is hoped that more awareness will be raised this month around what is deemed a "hidden cancer", and a Rotorua woman shares her story in support of this.

September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ (LBCNZ) is encouraging Kiwis to check for signs, because symptoms are so deceptive.

Every day three people in New Zealand die and eight others are diagnosed with blood cancer.

Blood cancer can strike anyone at any time, and symptoms are often mistaken for other conditions.

There is no known cause and there are an estimated 21,000 people in New Zealand living with blood cancers.

There are more than 100 types and sub-types of blood cancer, including the three most common – leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Blood cancers occur when abnormal blood cells start growing out of control, interrupting the function of normal blood cells that fight infection and produce new blood cells.

Rotorua's Marie Steiner knows too well how blood cancer can suddenly present itself.

She says she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia 24 years ago.

"I had a bruise come up on my knee which then swelled up and so after a few days I had blood tests done and they found that I had leukaemia.

"I went to Waikato Hospital that night and was in hospital for probably seven months solid. I had chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant."

She says at first after hospital, when she went into remission, she was quite scared to return home because she had had the support at the hospital for so long.

"But once your feet hit the ground you're back up and running."

Marie says she is now in the clear and not getting any kind of treatment, but she does get check-ups every year just to be safe.

She says awareness is important because if you get onto it quickly there's things medical professionals can do to help.

"Medical science has come such a long way since my diagnosis, and it's better to get checked if you're unsure."

Marie says she was fortunate to have wonderful doctors and family, and that the LBCNZ's support groups helped along the way and allowed people to meet new friends.

A simple blood test could diagnose blood cancer. If you have any concerns speak to your doctor and ask if a test would be right for you.

Sean Reeves, LBCNZ Midlands Region support services co-ordinator, says Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ is a national charity which supports patients and families living with blood cancer, working to improve their quality of life.

He says it is not a government organisation and is predominantly supported by voluntary donations.

Sean says his role means he covers areas including Waikato, the Lakes and Bay of Plenty district, Eastern BOP and through to Gisborne.

When in Rotorua, he provides services for patients such as at clinics, support programmes/groups, visits, and follow-up phone calls and emails.

The charity also has online patient forums, provides accurate and unbiased information, can advocate for patients' needs to agencies, and invests in research and raising awareness, he says.

"A lot of people don't realise how many might be living with blood cancer in New Zealand.

"Blood cancer has far-reaching consequences and it can be a long process for people of any age at any time of their life."

Sean says it is known as a hidden cancer because the common symptoms are ones that we have probably all experienced before, and it is important to look out for them as a cluster.

Some of these symptoms include fatigue, fever, unexpected weight loss, anaemia and night sweats.

"Blood cancer can be very difficult for someone to spot for themselves, which is why raising awareness is important for us.

"I think it's important for everyone to be aware of their health. We know what's right in our own bodies. If something's not feeling quite right, go to a medical professional."

He encourages people to go to the Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ website - www.leukaemia.org.nz - to become aware of what blood cancer and its symptoms are.

It is also a great resource for those who going through diagnosis or who have loved ones going through it.

"We encourage people to come to us because the range of things we do is more than what people are aware of.



"When get you first get diagnosed everything is new and you probably won't know what's available to you."