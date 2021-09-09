Rotorua school gets funky for Wig Wednesday

Wig Wednesday ambassadors Nicole, Cody and Eleanor. Photo / Supplied

There is bound to be bursts of colour around Rotorua throughout this month as people get funky and wiggy for an important cause.

Every week in New Zealand, more than three children are diagnosed with cancer. Their treatment often means they need to brave the world with no hair.



This month, hundreds of Kiwis are showing their support for these kids and their families by taking part in Wig Wednesday.

This is a fun day where people wear a wig, style a funky hairdo or shave their head while raising money for Child Cancer Foundation.



Wig Wednesday was scheduled to take place this Wednesday, but because of alert levels across Aotearoa many fundraisers have either moved events online or postponed until later in month, which is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

St Mary's Catholic School teacher Sheryl Todd says the school is encouraging pupils and teachers to don funky hairstyles for the cause on September 17.



"The whole school has been invited to get involved, and we're hoping a lot of students take part."

She says Wig Wednesday is a great idea for a fundraiser because everyone can take part and have fun wearing a strange wig.

Sheryl says in the past the school has had pupils with cancer, so this is a really important cause for them.

"It's also part of our school's philosophy to support others and think about people in need.

"This is another way for students to develop empathy, and many people know someone affected by cancer."

Child Cancer Foundation chief executive Monica Briggs says in true Kiwi spirit, its fundraisers have adapted to ensure they are able to support the families who need the foundation's help.



"We are so grateful for their flexibility and are excited to see how creative they can be given the circumstances."



The Child Cancer Foundation is hoping to raise $250,000 through Wig Wednesday to ensure they can provide essential support to tamariki with cancer and their whānau, which is needed now more than ever.



"Wig Wednesday is one of our biggest annual fundraisers," says Monica.

"For those New Zealanders who aren't getting wiggy with us this year, please make a generous donation to help Kiwi families through the toughest time of their lives."



Donate at wigwednesday.org.nz.