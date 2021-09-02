Father daughter duo make wooden daffodil for Daffodil Day

Kyra Baldwin, 6, with the daffodil creation. Photo / Supplied

Creative caps were put on and handy-man skills came out as a wooden daffodil was created in honour of Daffodil Day.

Kyra Baldwin, 6, and her father created a daffodil out of wood to display for Daffodil Day.

Mother Rochelle Jones says it took the duo about two hours to make and paint it.

Making the daffodil was part of a school activity sent through from Glenholme School's home learning, which gave about five ideas of ways to make daffodils, but they decided to make theirs out of spare wood, she says.

Kyra Baldwin, 6, and her 1-year-old twin brother and sister Aylah Baldwin (left) and Noah Baldwin with the daffodil creation. Photo / Supplied

Rochelle says the daffodil-making activity was a great way to get the kids moving, get their minds working, and was a fun way of learning.

Kyra says that Daffodil Day is to fundraise and help people who have cancer.

She says she really enjoyed making the daffodil and her favourite part was getting to paint it.

They had displayed it in the doorway outside where people could see it, she says.

Due to the alert level 4 lockdown, the Cancer Society's traditional Daffodil Day street collection had to be cancelled, and people were asked to donate online instead at www.daffodilday.org.nz.