Don't forget to go pink for virtual Rotorua Breast Cancer TrustPink Walk

Everyone, including furry friends, can get behind the Pink Walk. Photo / NZME

Don't forget to get your creative caps on and dress up pretty in pink for the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust Pink Walk.

The annual fundraising walk will be a virtual event for the first time due to the impact of Covid-19.

Rotorua Pink Walk event manager Layla Robinson says rather than gathering at the Rotorua lakefront for a few hours in the evening, participants will create a sea of pink all over Rotorua throughout the day on Wednesday, October 20.

People are encouraged to wear pink to their workplaces, schools and around home, and to go for a walk that is on average 3km some time during the day - the regular Pink Walk is 3.4km.

Get all dressed up in pink for Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust Pink Walk - pictured is Deanna Morley (left) and Stephanie Cumming at the 2018 event. Photo / NZME

There will be roving Pink Judges around the city throughout the day as well, with spot prizes for registered people in pink.

Businesses, schools and organisations can register too, and enter the Paint the Town Pink category where they decorate their office, shop, classroom and themselves pink on October 20.

The Pink Judges will pay them a visit, take a photo of their entry, and take it back to the trustees for voting.

Layla says they are excited for this year's event and that the uptake so far has been quite good considering going virtual was such a new thing.

She says there are a lot of businesses and organisations registered already which is awesome to see.

"People are pretty keen to get behind something like this."

Funds raised will stay here in Rotorua, and the trust directly supports people with breast cancer and their families with anything from support groups, to petrol vouchers to get to appointments.

• Registration is essentially a donation to the trust, but gives people the chance to win prizes. Registration is on the website, www.rbct.co.nz

The cost is $2 for children 15 and under, $5 for individuals and $50 for each business, organisation or school that enters Paint the Town Pink.