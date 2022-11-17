Dimple Digital's Bowls and BBQ for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua held recently. Photos / Michelle Cutelli Photography

The Arawa Bowling Club was buzzing recently as more than 60 locals took to the bowling green for a friendly tournament and social barbecue, all in the name of a good cause.

The Bowls and BBQ fundraiser event, organised by local digital marketing agency Dimple Digital for the third year in a row, was aimed at raising funds and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua (BBBS Rotorua).

This year the event raised $3700, all of which will be donated to BBBS Rotorua, helping it fulfil its mission of building healthy futures for Rotorua's tamariki through mentoring friendships.

Dimple Digital's David Remmerswaal says, "Big Brothers Big Sisters has had an amazing impact on the Rotorua community for many years, working directly with tamariki and their whānau to make a positive difference".

"Being able to get behind this organisation - first as a mentor and now with my business, is incredibly rewarding."

BBBS Rotorua supports 85 local tamariki, aged 6 to 12. Each child is paired with an adult mentor, who they meet up with once a week.

The money raised at the event will help the charity meet its ongoing operational costs.

Although a local business team took out the Rotorua tournament, the biggest winners are the tamariki in the programme, who will be supported through mentoring to build better futures.

Nicki Airey, manager and mentoring co-ordinator of BBBS Rotorua, says, "The money raised makes a huge impact to BBBS, as we rely solely on our community's support".

"Getting funds like this enables us to recruit and train more mentors, which in return means that we can support more of our local tamariki by matching them with a positive role model."

Over the past two years, Dimple Digital has raised more than $9000 through its annual Bowls and BBQ events.

Dimple Digital's Bowls and BBQ for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua held recently. Photos / Michelle Cutelli Photography

This year Dimple Digital will be hosting an additional Bowls and BBQ fundraiser event in Cambridge, and has been running an online auction - providing those who were unable to make it on the night with a platform to contribute.

Several items, including a family adventure in Rotorua, pamper package, custom artwork, and an escape room experience, remain available via Dimple Digital's Trade Me account, with bidding open until November 17.

Dimple Digital says none of this would have been possible without the hugely generous support of the many local sponsors.

These included 3D Trick Art Gallery, Agrodome Rotorua, Amaze Me, Ārepa, Buried Village, Canopy Tours, Domino's, Escape Masters, Hello World, Hennessy's, McLeods Booksellers, Michelle Cutelli Photography, Millennium Hotel, Novotel, Number 8 Wire, Off Road NZ, Paradise Valley Springs Wildlife Park, Pig & Whistle, Reading Cinemas, Redwoods Treewalk, Regent Rotorua, Secret Spot, The Fainting Goat, The Knife Shop, The Mad Butcher, Wholly Chocomole, and Zorb Rotorua.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters go to bigbrothersbigsisters.org.nz.