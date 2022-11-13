The Rotorua Salvation Army's Christmas food parcels usually contain a variety of non-perishable foods. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Making a real difference for struggling families and uniting the community are among reasons Rotorua leaders are getting behind this year's Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal - and encouraging others to do the same.

The six-week appeal, run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, collects food and money for the Rotorua Salvation Army Foodbank.

The service has experienced a surge in demand for food of about 89 per cent so far this year, compared to the same period in 2019.

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / NZME

Rotorua MP Todd McClay hoped this year's appeal could best the donations - valued at $65,792.10 - collected last year thanks to the generosity of individuals, schools, businesses and commuity groups.

"It's a chance in my household for me to go through the cupboards but not only that, I will be getting out and going to help collect and go around some of the smaller stores and see what they have available so that we can make sure that this year's appeal is even more successful than the last one."

McClay said he had seen "great, significant benefits" from the appeal over the years.

"Firstly, it sort of brings the community together - those that go out to collect on behalf of the Salvation Army and those that give.

"But secondly, there are many people, particularly families, who are finding it harder than we would want them to.

"It means a lot at Christmas not only to know that the Rotorua community is caring but that they will be able to have food on the table at a time when people want to relax and celebrate."

McClay said to "give generously" while thinking of others, but to only give "what you can".

"A little or a lot makes a difference."

Labour List MP Tamati Coffey. Photo / NZME

Labour List MP Tamati Coffey said the appeal started "the giving feeling" that people needed to be reminded of when Christmas came around.

Coffey said it had been a "really tough" few years for the city.

"The people that feel that the most are generally the ones that are doing it pretty tough and need the most amount of support.

"Anything that we can give to help support each other at this time is more than welcome."

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chairwoman Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / NZME

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chairwoman Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said Christmas was a time to reflect on what we have and about those who might be in need.

"As a community, we do care for others and by contributing to the Christmas Appeal, we know we are supporting a great cause.

"Charities are always active in the community and work hard to relieve the stress and strains of day-to-day living.

"The annual Christmas Appeal has wide appeal because we know the benefits are real for the families who receive support."

Eden Brons was the winner of Miss Rotorua 2022. Photo / Shelin Shelz

Miss Rotorua 2022 Eden Brons said she believed it was important for communities to come together at any time of the year.

"I feel like Christmas is one of the best times to come together to uplift everyone so we can grow as one, united to each other.

"You can uplift others every day of the year but Christmas is a great time to start."

The Hits Rotorua host Paul Hickey. Photo / NZME

The Hits Rotorua host Paul Hickey said the appeal was the "right cause" to help make "a little bit of a difference".

"We all know people are struggling, but it's not until you talk with those volunteers at the frontline that you realise just far-reaching into the community this is.

"We've got a long history of supporting others in our city, and now more than ever we need to keep that spirit going."

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Dr Margriet Theron. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Multicultural Council president Dr Margriet Theron said the Christmas Appeal of the Rotorua Daily Post provided a "meaningful opportunity" for migrants to contribute to the community.

"The Rotorua Multicultural Council has a longstanding working relationship with the Salvation Army, with migrants volunteering in the Family Store.

"During the Covid lockdowns we all became more aware of the value of foodbanks. I like the flexibility of the Christmas Appeal by welcoming donations in food or cash.

"I will certainly be contributing and I hope the members of the Multicultural Council will be doing the same."

Rotorua Business Chamber chief executive Bryce Heard said it was a "wonderful cause" in the spirit of Christmas.

"I would encourage everybody to get in behind it and be a part of it - it's a chance to help those that need a hand up and that's what Christmas is all about."