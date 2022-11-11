Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai with their winning performance. Photo / Supplied by Kathy Pahl

Whether they had their eyes shut clutching their hearts singing to the heavens, or thumping their hands on their chests in a fierce haka, Te Arawa's children have done their whānau and ancestors proud.

Barely a dry eye was in the Rotorua Energy Events Centre today as hundreds of children took the stage for Te Arawa Primary Schools Regional Kapa Haka 2022.

While it was a showcase of some of the best Māori cultural performances from children aged between 5 and 13, there was also intense competition.

The top four schools out of 13 were named to represent Te Arawa at the national competition in Nelson next year.

Winning the competition was Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, second was Te Kura o Te Koutu, third was Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata and fourth went to Ngā Kura Māori o Tūwharetoa.

Te Kura o Te Koutu were named second overall. Photo / Supplied by Kathy Pahl

The competition started at 9am and the 13 groups rolled through until 5pm performing before 19 judges.

Each school had up to 25 minutes to perform six or seven items, including a choral song (optional), whakaeke (entrance song), waiata tawhito (traditional chant), waiata-a-ringa (action song), poi, haka and whakawātea (exit song).

Head judge Waata Cribb said the best part of today was watching kapa haka again after most events were cancelled because of the Covid pandemic in the past two years.

Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai's wahine performers. Photo / Supplied by Kathy Pahl

"The most beautiful part of being here today is seeing our kids in their kākahu on stage and being that much closer with their tupuna. Also the reo, the Māori language, it's awesome to see our young ones growing in that space."

Cribb said kapa haka provided big opportunities and it was a worthy path for young ones to consider.

"We have just had one of our groups from Rotorua, Te Mātārae I Orehu, return from performing in Italy. So there are many opportunities to experience the world through kapa haka."

He said it was also heartwarming seeing the kuia and koroua watching their mokopuna perform again.

Whetumatarau Pewhairangi leads his Te Kura o Te Koutu group. Photo / Supplied by Kathy Pahl

Full results:

Non-aggregate:

Waiata tira (choral):

Third: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

Second: Te Kura o Te Koutu

First: Rotorua Intermediate

Kaitātaki tane (male leader):

Second equal: Ngā Kura Māori o Tūwharetoa

Second equal: Te Kura o Te Koutu

Second equal: Rotorua Intermediate

Second equal: Te Matai Te Kura o Iwi o Tapuika

First: Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Kaitātaki wahine (female leader):

Third: Rotorua Intermediate

First equal: Te Matai Te Kura o Iwi o Tapuika

First equal: Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Kākahu (costume):

Third: Ngā Kura Māori o Tūwharetoa

First equal: Te Kura o Te Koutu

First equal: Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Aggregate

Whakaeke (entrance song):

Second equal: Ngā Kura Māori o Tūwharetoa

Second equal: Te Kura o Te Koutu

First: Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Waiata tawhito (traditional chant):

Second equal: Te Matai Te Kura o Iwi o Tapuika

Second equal: Ngā Kura Māori o Tūwharetoa

First: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

Waiata-a-ringa (action song):

Second equal: Rotorua Intermediate

Second equal: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

First: Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Poi:

Third equal: Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Third equal: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

First equal: Rotorua Intermediate

First equal: Te Kura o Te Koutu

Haka:

Third: Rotorua Intermediate

Second: Ngā Kura Māori o Tūwharetoa

First: Te Kura o Te Koutu

Whakawātea (exit song):

Second equal: Rotorua Intermediate

Second equal: Te Kura o Te Koutu

Second equal: Kaitao Intermediate

First: Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Te Reo:

Second equal: Ngā Kura Māori o Tūwharetoa

Second equal: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

Second equal: Te Kura o Te Koutu

First: Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai

Overall:

Fourth: Ngā Kura Māori o Tūwharetoa

Third: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ruamata

Second: Te Kura o Te Koutu

First: Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai