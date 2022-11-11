Riders caked in mud after riding at Crankworx. Photo / Mead Norton

The rain hasn't lifted over the city most of the week, but that hasn't dampened the spirits of those running the Crankworx event in Rotorua.

Despite the weather, Crankworx is gearing up for a busy weekend, event director Ariki Tibble said.

"The weather has definitely given us a curly one, so there's been lots of scenario planning," Tibble said.

Tibble said the rescheduling throughout the week meant there were more "exciting" events to deliver over the weekend.

"This gives lots of reasons for people to get down and check it all out."

He said he was most excited about having international riders back in Rotorua. The "vibrancy, life and energy" of the international athletes is what the Crankworx team had been yearning for and picks up from how things were in 2020, he said.

"We've had a bunch of new tracks this season in Rotorua, and they've all been primed and ready to go with the athletes. So far, they've all been so well received by the athletes. They just love coming back here to Rotorua."

Crankworx was free-of-charge, for residents on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I felt like, despite the weather, the locals still came out. I hope people enjoyed it," Tibble said. He said he would be reflecting on the week in the days to come.

"At the end of the weekend, we'll be able to look back and celebrate a full Crankworx event."

Those attending Thursday battled the wind as they watched Rotorua's own Jenna Hastings secure a bronze medal in the Dual Slalom.

Hastings was "stoked to be back on the podium" after taking silver in the Taniwha Downhill earlier in the week. She said the weather changed the track for her race.

"The top got better, the dirt got more packed, and we started moving much faster.

"The wind helped too but you had to hit the corners hard. It's always a gamble, the corners were really challenging," Hastings said.