Twins Jordan (left) and Oliver Wickham, 13, and their friend Lachlan Mexted, 13, were excited to meet their mountain biking idols. Photo / Maryana

Occasional downpours didn't dampen the moods of the future stars of Crankworx at the Whakarewarewa Forest tracks.

Children from near and far travelled to be a part of the Kidsworx action yesterday, starting with the Hipster Downhill Challenge, a non-competitive race for kids aged 6 to 12.

Twins Jordan and Oliver Wickham, 13, have been looking forward to Crankworx for about a year and had travelled from 40-minutes south of Hobart, Tasmania to get a glimpse of their hero Tomas Lemoine.

"The most fun thing is watching the pros ride and riding ourselves," Jordan told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Oliver, smiling through the mud splatters on his face, said the twins had been mountain biking for two years.

"When we think Rotorua, Crankworx is the first thing we think of."

Kobie Madsen, 10, was getting some practice on the trails today ahead of his event on Friday. Photo / Maryana Garcia

About 33 children rode the Skyline Gondola to the top of the track. Each rider then got three goes at Skyline Rotorua Gravity Park's most popular trail.

While the event is non-competitive the riders' runs were timed with ranks being awarded to the three fastest riders in each category.

Six-year-old Max French, also from Tasmania, said his favourite part was "being in the air".

"[It felt] really good," Max told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Max has been mountain biking since he was 2 years old.

"When I'm going downhill I think about my line, about getting the line right."

Max French, 6, from Tasmania fresh from the Kidsworx Hipster Downhill Challenge has been mountain biking since he was 2 years old. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Blenheim's Kobie Madsen, 10, said the feeling of racing downhill on his mountain bike felt "amazing".

Kobie didn't participate in the Hipster Downhill Challenge but was hitting the trails and tracks at the Kidsworx Arena to prepare for his event on Friday.

"The best part is getting a trophy at the end," Kobie said.

When asked about what went through his mind when he was going his fastest, Kobie said one word: "Winning."

At Kidsworx, a programme of events running parallel with Crankworx Rotorua, the sport's future stars sink their teeth into races such as the Pump Track Challenge and Dual Slalom Challenge.

Kidsworx also gives young riders access to the Kidsworx Arena which offers demo bikes, daily activities, as well as extra coaching opportunities to help youngsters get in on the action.