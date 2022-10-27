Sawyer (left), 8, and Solomon Roper, 6, in front of the Otis Frizzell-designed gondola. Photo / Mead Norton

The final stop on the Crankworx World Tour will begin in a week's time, with top local and international mountain bikers headed to Rotorua to ride.

Among the locals excited to see the action under way are Sawyer Roper, 8, and Solomon Roper, 6.

The announcement that Crankworx World Tour would return to Rotorua was made in February. The event will involve some of the world's best riders racing at the Rotorua festival from November 5 to 13.

Sawyer and Soloman headed down to Ebbett Rotorua yesterday where there was a sausage sizzle and prizes up for grabs, including tickets to Crankworx Rotorua.

Their mother Jacinda took them along for a fun morning, she said, and they scored themselves some tickets.

Rotorua residents are able to view the action for free on the local days, on the Wednesday and Thursday, after registering at the event website.

"We love it. I think it's an awesome thing for Rotorua."

The boys were happy to have received the tickets and were looking forward to seeing some racing.

Ebbett Rotorua marketing manager Suzy Downey said it made sense to support the event, given their enthusiasm for fun and adventure.

"We're all about giving back to the community and we are also lovers of bikes."

Meanwhile, top Kiwi athletes are getting ready to go head-to-head with international riders, including Jenna Hastings, Robin Goomes, Sam Blenkinsop, and Brook MacDonald.

Local rider Dan Butterworth is one to keep an eye on on the Pump Track.

After securing fourth in SilverStar Pump Track at Crankworx in Canada and fourth in Pump Track at Crankworx Cairns last month, he will be eyeing up a spot on the podium.

The schedule includes pro, amateur and CWNEXT races, Kidsworx, a bustling expo, and local food and drink.

Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment major events manager Kylie Hawker-Green said Government investment through the Major Events Fund was approved for events that generated significant economic, social and cultural benefits for New Zealand.

She said the cumulative economic impact of the 2015-2021 events was independently assessed at $25.9 million.

The 2015-2021 events attracted around 1500-1600 international athletes per year, who stayed an average of 10.4 nights.

This did not include benefits generated by domestic attendance nor the ongoing contribution made by visitors who visited the region outside of the event window as a result of the awareness created through the events for Rotorua as a mountain bike destination.

The Rotorua event received a total of $2,796,758 from 2015 to 2021 from the investment. Most recently, it was approved to receive another $5.1 million from 2022 to 2027.