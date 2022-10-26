Letters to the editor: Stick to the District Plan to solve emergency housing issue

A reader says the council should stick to the District Plan when it comes to addressing the emergency housing issue in Rotorua. Photo / Felix Desmarais

OPINION

The homeless and emergency housing situation in Rotorua, according to a report, could cause a loss of $92 million to the local economy over 12 months (News, October 22).

The Government's solution to a problem has been to throw money at it.

If you say someone is throwing money at a problem, you are critical of them for trying to improve it by spending money on it, instead of doing more thoughtful and practical things to improve it.

We know "word of mouth" is the best form of advertising, so no amount of money spent on brand control marketing will stop people from sharing their negative experiences after visiting Rotorua.

It could even attract accusations of false advertising.

The only solution is to reduce the number of motels offering emergency housing in and around the main street from 51 to five like Taupō, which doesn't have them on the main street, where tourism happens to be thriving.

It's time for the Rotorua Lakes Council to pick the right solution and make a plan.

The answer to the problem is obvious, without the need to employ lawyers and expert witnesses for an independent commissioner hearing.

Simply enforce the rules of the District Plan that it created and designed for a reason.

Tracey McLeod

Lake Tarawera

Another account to pay

The Rotorua Daily Post on October 20 provided information on regional council rates collection and current outstanding amounts.

Statements made suggested that some ratepayers are not aware of the change in collection methods.

However, I found that the relevant information was concise and timely.

Reasons given for the change though, in my opinion, seemed weak and mainly concerned the timing of funds coming to the regional council accounts from its urban council collection agencies and the council wanting to increase public awareness of what it does.

I would have thought it more economic to simply retain the previous method of collection and all of our regional and urban councils focus on doing their appointed tasks.

I know that I do not appreciate having another account to pay.

I Waugh

Rotorua

