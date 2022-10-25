A rāhui has been placed on Lake Rotomā. Photo / NZME

A rāhui has been placed on Lake Rotomā. Photo / NZME

A rāhui has been placed on Lake Rotomā following a fatal crash.

One person died after a car crashed into the lake yesterday afternoon and in accordance with Te Kawa o Te Arawa, a rāhui has been placed on the entire lake.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust support hapū to exercise this practice and Kawatapuarangi trustee Arapeta Tahana said the rāhui had been placed near the Matahi Rd intersection.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the bereaved, who are grieving and mourning the death of their loved one," Tahana said.

"Lake Rotomā is now in a state of tapu, whereby the placing of a rāhui is a safety measure which will allow the lake and the environment to replenish itself."

A formal karakia has been conducted by local Rotomā hapū Ngāti Tamateatutahi – Ngāti Kawiti and the rāhui will be lifted on October 29.

Police responded to a report of the crash at around 3.10pm Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

"A car had left the road near the intersection of State Highway 30 and Matahi Rd, and was in the lake.

"One person was retrieved from the car and resuscitation attempts were made. Sadly, the person died at the scene."

A spokeswoman from New Zealand Fire and Emergency said crews responded to a motor vehicle incident at 3.24pm.

"Fire and Emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle incident in Lake Rotoma, Rotorua," the spokeswoman said.

"Two fire trucks, one from Rotorua and one from Kawerau, attended and one has since departed."

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.