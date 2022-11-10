Six60 are playing at the Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday as part of their SIX60 SATURDAYS Aotearoa stadium tour. Photo / Supplied

Six60 are looking forward to putting on a "magical" night as they return to Rotorua to play tomorrow after 10 years.

The New Zealand pop-rock band will play at the Rotorua International Stadium as part of their SIX60 SATURDAYS Aotearoa stadium tour.

Six60 guitarist Ji Fraser said he was "really excited" to play in Rotorua as the band had not been back for "what feels like a really long time".

He was looking forward to "playing our show that we've put so much work into for everyone there".

Six60 will perform in Rotorua on Saturday. Photo / NZME

"You sometimes forget how magical these nights are. You see everyone together and everyone's having such a good time," he said.

"It's a love out there ... I'm really looking forward to providing a space where people can do that on Saturday. And I can't wait to be a part of everyone's good time on Saturday."

While in Rotorua, Fraser said he would like to go for a walk around Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake).

"That sounds like something I'd probably like to do. I'd probably be scared of falling off a bike and breaking a finger or something," he said with a laugh.

Fraser said the year had been "challenging" due to the disruption of Covid-19, but it felt "so good" to be moving into a summer free of restrictions.

"It feels really good to be doing what we're best at again and that's putting on great shows for everyone."

Fraser said the band usually took a break over Christmas and New Year to spend time with loved ones.

"We're away for so much of the year ... we kind of use that Christmas/New Year time to reconnect with everyone we love these days."

Kora founding member and vocalist Fran Kora said he was "pretty pumped" to play in Rotorua, after the band played in Rotorua "many moons ago" at the Raggamuffin music festival.

Originally from Whakatāne, Kora said he had spent "many years as a youngster" playing sport in Rotorua and he had "many memories of the place".

He would love to try mountain biking one day, noting the Crankworx event was also on this weekend.

Kora said it was his daughter's birthday this weekend and he would be celebrating in Rotorua with his family. He was also looking forward to watching the other bands play.

Rotorua Lakes Council events director Joelene Elliott said Six60 was a firm Kiwi favourite and its supporting acts Kaylee Bell, Coterie, Rob Ruha and Ka Hao and Kora would bring together all walks of life for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

"It's been a decade since Six60 have played here and this is one of the biggest concert audiences the stadium has seen since Raggamuffin (2013). We're excited to feel the buzz around town with thousands of manuhiri (visitors) expected to the district on Saturday."

Elliot said the council and police had put operational procedures in place to ensure the event ran smoothly and was safe for everyone.

Saturday's concert will be one of the biggest concert audiences the stadium has seen since Raggamuffin. Photo / NZME

Elliot wanted patrons to enjoy the great vibe, delicious food trucks and a fantastic evening of music but be prepared for all weather and stay safe, she said.

"The event is fully licensed, no BYO or non-alcoholic beverages are permitted, only empty water bottles which can be filled upon entry. There will be food stalls on site with a variety of selections, commercial food is not allowed."

To ease congestion, Devon St West will be closed between Ray Boord Park and Pukehangi Rd with car parking available on the Westbrook Fields for $20 per vehicle payable by cash only.

Parking is accessible from Thebes St, off Malfroy Rd and will be open from 3.30pm.

A free bus service will be running from the i-Site on Fenton St to the stadium and returning from 3:30pm until the end of the concert. The drop-off and collection points are the i-Site on Fenton St and the Westbrook netball courts on Malfroy Rd.

Rotorua Police Senior Sergeant Karl Konlechner had an important message for concertgoers – "drink responsibly".

"Pre-loading might seem like a cheap way to get ready for a night out, but you won't get into the concert venue if you're intoxicated. Also, don't line up with alcohol in your possession, you may get a $250 fine.

"Police will be conducting checkpoints before and after the concert. Make sure you have a sober driver or take the free bus.

"We want everyone to have fun and return home safely, look out for one another and don't hesitate to reach out to the police, on-site security or St John if you need assistance," Konlechner said.

Concertgoers over 18 are advised to bring a valid ID to receive a wristband upon entry in order to purchase alcoholic drinks. Professional security will be on-site and all bags will be checked on entry.

For further information, visit the Rotorua Nui website.

SHOW TIMES*

4.30pm – Gates open

4.55pm – Kaylee Bell

5.35pm – Coterie

6.30pm – Rob Ruha and Ka Hao

7.30pm – Kora

9pm – SIX60

11pm – Show Ends

*Times are subject to change.

How SIX60 responded to a Sky News host's comments about their tour posters

The Six60 tour poster. Photo / Supplied

Earlier this week, Sky News presenter Rowan Dean commented on the band's use of te reo Māori in tour posters.

Dean said: "There's been a big push to be more inclusive of the Māori, the Māori language, the so-called 'iwi' at the moment".

He said a lot of "new language" was coming in, before showing a poster he claimed was sent to him by pop group "Sixty Sixty...or whatever".

"It's all in Māori, there's not a word of English anywhere in there," he said.

On Instagram, the band posted footage of Dean's show saying "Some guy had this to say about our tour poster and his free speech".

"We got called out for putting te reo on our poster, saying it's against free speech," the band said.

"Six60 is all about bringing people together, no matter the language."

The band then went on to say: "Free tickets to this guy if he wants to experience some positivity".

Asked about the incident, Fraser said it was "hilarious" that Dean was talking about their tour poster being against free speech, "when exactly what we were doing was an example of free speech".

"In a nutshell, [we] just thought it was incredibly ironic the narrative he was trying to spin there and it was quite easy in fact to just expose what he was actually doing.

"In this day and age, we have to be able to call something what it is, which is basically an Aussie guy being a little bit racist.

"It was an opportunity to just not only call him out for what he was doing but showing what we actually do which is [to] be inclusive as possible with all of our shows."