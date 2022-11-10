Australian band 19Twenty is the festival's headliner on the Saturday. Photos / Supplied

The New Zealand Blues and BBQ Festival will be a feast for the senses, bringing scrumptious barbecue smells and tastes along with the great sounds and soul of blues music.

The festival will showcase top blues performers from all over New Zealand and Australia from November 25 to 27.

Headlining the Saturday night is Australian band 19Twenty.

Bay of Plenty Blues Club secretary Di Riddell says it is very exciting to have the festival coming up so soon.

"It's been a long haul since February when we started planning and applying for funding."

She says she cannot wait for everyone to see the line-up of musicians perform, and the Saturday headliner 19Twenty has been very successful in Australia over the last six months.

"This whole festival is for the community, and the youth day we are having on the Sunday is very important to us because we want to encourage our youth in music and blues."

Di says the goal is to create the festival in Rotorua every year and to have the biggest blues festival in New Zealand.

They want to help bring more people to Rotorua through the event, and this year there has already been a lot of bookings for hotels from people travelling for the festival, she says.

There are heats currently happening with youth musicians, and on the Sunday of the festival there will be a finale of eight contestant/band finalists performing for the public.

The barbecue side of the festival will be managed by locals Shaun and Alia Branson of Black Label Barbecue.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to check out New Zealand's best pit masters as they compete in two internationally sanctioned barbecue competitions.

One is a Steak Cook-Off on the Friday and Low and Slow American Style on the Saturday.

While these teams are cooking purely for the judges, there will be many delicious vendors available while enjoying the music.

There will also be a Youth Cook-Off in partnership on the Sunday, and details can be found on The Hits website.

A range of barbecue-related retailers ready with deals and a schedule of demonstrations, tastings and masterclasses will be available over the festival weekend.

Di says some of the barbecue teams taking part are part of the TVNZ 1 show Cooks on Fire.

Alia says it is exciting to see this inaugural festival coming together.

She says the organisers have had it in their minds for a while now, and it will be great to see what will look like on the Village Green full of people.

"The barbecue teams are pretty excited to be coming to Rotorua and to be part of a festival bringing blues and barbecue together.

"Music and food brings people together and makes them happy."

There are a range of ticket options available at bluesandbbq.co.nz or www.moshtix.co.nz.

The details

- What: NZ Blues and BBQ Festival

- When: Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27

- Where: Rotorua Village Green

- Ticketed and free events, book at bluesandbbq.co.nz or www.moshtix.co.nz