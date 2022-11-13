The cast of Rotorua Little Theatre's Treasure Island. Photo / Willi Werner

The Rotorua Little Theatre is bringing a fun and joke-filled pantomime for the whole family to the stage.

Treasure Island will run at the Shambles Theatre on dates between November 23 and December 3.

Can good Jim Hawkins and his Aunt Tilly beat along John Silver to the treasure and save the day?

Join them on board the Hispaniola with Captain Mullet, a band of no good pirates, plenty of goodies and Bob the dog.

Director Steve English says this is a family show that has been written for both adults and children, and people are encouraged to take their young children along.

He says in the show there are goodies and baddies, both on a journey to find the treasure and bring it back.

"The show is riddled with corny jokes that will make you cringe and funny jokes that will make you laugh out loud."

Steve says the audience will love the storyline, which they may or may not be familiar with, along with the humour and the excitement of a live pantomime.

In a pantomime there is plenty of audience involvement, such as lots of cheering for goodies, booing for baddies, and one or two songs, he says.

There is plenty of fun-filled action in the Treasure Island pantomime. Photos / Willi Werner

There are 19 actors in the cast, and Steve says this is one of the bigger casts they have had at Shambles Theatre.

He says the cast includes actors of all ages and many of them are very experienced.

Steve says rehearsals are going really well, and it is a great cast and crew to work with.

"They are very flexible and understanding. It has been a fairly smooth ride."

He says the set design team have put a spectacular set together, and that there will be a moving show going on behind the cast.

Steve says for this show there will be an extra matinee to help make it easier for young kids to come along.

The details

- What: Rotorua Little Theatre presents Treasure Island

- When: Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday, December 3

- Where: Shambles Theatre, 8 Amohau St

- Tickets and dates/times at www.eventfinda.co.nz, adults $20, children $10