The cast of Rotorua Little Theatre's Spider's Web production. Photo / Willi Werner

Review

By Shauni James

- What: Rotorua Little Theatre presents Agatha Christie's Spider's Web

- When: August 17 to August 27, dates and times at Eventfinda

- Where: Shambles Theatre

- Tickets: Available from Eventfinda

Although Agatha Christie's Spider's Web is full of mystery until the end, there are no questions about how amazingly talented the Rotorua Little Theatre cast is in this production.

It is a show that has everything you could possibly want from a great murder mystery story - secret meetings and places, hints and motives, misdirections, hidden identities - along with splashes of comedy.

This comedy thriller is about a quiet house in the country where there is a gathering of people - including a stepmother trying to heal a troubled child, and various other guests and house staff - and a murder occurs.

A fantastic job was done by Helene Nicholson in the role of Clarissa, bringing all sides of a multifaceted and pivotal character to life.

This and her phenomenal memory - executing many, many lines - is a testament to her great talent and abilities.

A huge congratulations to Year 8 student Hazel Ward who plays Pippa.

For her first main acting role she does a superb job, bringing her character's emotion as well as some laughs to the stage.

I'm sure we will be seeing more of her in our local theatre in the future.

Another amazing young talent we get to witness in this production is Ashton Kusabs as Jeremy. He embodies his character so well, with his expressions, body language and voice.

Agatha Christie's Spider's Web'is a comedy thriller. Photo / Willi Werner

Rachael Bell brought great energy and personality on to the stage as Miss Peake, and the same goes for Greg Davis (Lord Rowland), Steve English (Oliver) and Ian Stabler (Henry).

They are all well-experienced in being on the stage, and this experience and passion shows.

I really enjoyed the funny quirks that Ron Cane and Leigh Taylor brought to their characters Hugo and Elgin respectively too.

In the story Inspector Lord and Constable Jones have to wind their way through different stories and fibs to seek the truth, and Katie Walker (Inspector) and Alasdair Hay (Constable) do a superb job portraying this.

I could feel and see the curiosity, frustration and analysation that came with these characters.

The props and stage set were also so well executed.

Hidden doors and compartments were fun elements that added to the mystery and secrets. A big props to those who sourced and made them.

There is plenty of action going on in Spider's Web. Photo / Willi Werner

The picture-laden walls and different levels of stage were very visually appealing and added to the country house feel.

All crew involved - from lighting, stage manager and costume design, to sound, props and set design - deserve a massive round of applause too, as it is all of these combined that help make this production so engaging.

Director Richard Rugg did an absolutely superb job of bringing everything together and his experience as a director really does show.

I'm sure he is very proud of all involved and happy with the final product - especially considering a challenging moment or two throughout rehearsals due to Covid and the flu.

If you haven't been along to see this fantastic show just yet, make sure you snap up some tickets and get ready to be drawn into the mystery and secrets. And see if you can figure out whodunit!