A fund raising ball has been organised to help Jeff and his family following his stroke earlier this year.

The Rotorua mountain biking community is rallying together to organise an event that is all about love, and has couple Jeff and Janelle Anderson blown away and overwhelmed by the support.

The Rotorua Mountain Bike Club's Mountain Bikers Ball - dubbed the Pivot Spring Fling - is promising to be a great night out on September 9.

This year's ball is also a fundraiser event, to raise funds for Jeff and Janelle Anderson, who own Jeffson Bikes.

Jeff - a bike builder, mental health advocate and 2019 Dancing for Hospice contestant - suffered two strokes earlier this year, which paralysed his body on the right side and also caused him to lose his speech function.

Philly Angus, one of the event organisers, says the Pivot Spring Fling is about bringing the Rotorua community together, because it's a "phenomenal community".

"The background is that we really want to pull that community together to support a member who has done so much over the years for biking, not only here in Rotorua, but also in New Zealand and around the world."

She says Jeff and Janelle are a huge part of the local riding community, and this event is the perfect opportunity to show support.

Jeff has been so supportive of many riders, and has been very generous with his time and skill set, she says.

"You can imagine that life has drastically changed for Jeff and Janelle, and as a community we wanted them to know they are loved and supported."

(From left) Susan Brown, Janelle Anderson, Jeff Anderson, Barbara Jenks, and Philly Angus at Te Puia. Photo / Andrew Warner

She says the strokes have meant Jeff can't continue with his love and passion of building bike frames and running his workshop for bike servicing and repairs, and the community wanted to do something to help. All money raised will go directly to Jeff and Janelle and hopefully get Jeff more physio and speech therapy to help in his recovery.

Janelle says she and Jeff have been blown away by the support and response from the community, and that the organisers have gone above and beyond. "The love is overwhelming."

"It's been a life changer for us. He was working and contributing not only for our home but for other people as well. He did a lot for the community."

Janelle says the fundraising will be a big help to getting Jeff back to things he was doing and being back in the forest, which is his happy place.

"If we could get Jeff back into the forest that would be amazing."

She says the event is fitting because Jeff was very big on bringing the community together, especially the biking community.

It will also be great to have people gathering together because we have been so disjointed over the last couple of years due to Covid, she says.

Philly says they have had an outpouring of amazing businesses and people wanting to contribute.

There is a range of live and silent auction items up for grabs, and they are grateful to all who have contributed, she says.

Just some of the auction items include a Pivot Firebird Ride SLX/XT valued at $10,995, a $10,000 Stone Interiors Rotorua Voucher, ENVE MTB, Road or Gravel Wheelset valued at $2699 from Wide Open, and accommodation and local attraction packages.

"It's been really uplifting knowing the community want to help Jeff and Janelle."

Philly says it is a fun night for anyone to join, and will include DJ Danley, a Harcourts Dancing for Hospice performance by Paige Poihipi-Fladkjar and Alex Evans, drinks, food and the auctions.

Organiser Susan Brown says the event is a testament to Jeff and Janelle. "The love they have given out is now coming back in a multitude."

"These two are all about courage, heart and mana, and the community has stepped up so there is no doubt in their minds what they mean to us."

The details

- What: Pivot Spring Fling – Mountain Bikers Fundraiser Ball

- When: Friday, September 9, 6pm to 11pm

- Where: Te Puia

- Tickets: $140, available at www.eventbrite.co.nz