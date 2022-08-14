'Hei Matau' carved by Teimah Kemp. Photo / Supplied

A fun night out with an exhibition of many diverse artworks is a way the community can help support a worthy local cause.

The Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport is again staging its annual art exhibition charitable fundraiser Expressions.

Expressions is a one-night event featuring original works from New Zealand artists, including 2D paintings and 3D carvings/sculptures.

It is on August 26 at Pullman Hotel Rotorua, and the major beneficiary of the proceeds this year will be the First Response Unit of the Rotorua Mountain Bike Club, which is tasked with rescuing and keeping users safe when out on the forest trails.

Project co-director Chris Joseph said there were about 40 artists whose work featured in the exhibition, with more than 80 art pieces. The artists were predominantly from Bay of Plenty and Waikato.

He said it was a great social occasion, as well as having the fundraising purpose.

Last year the event raised funds for St John, and they hoped they were just as successful this year for the First Response Unit, he said.

"Based on the success of last year, we started arranging this year's full of confidence that it will once again be a great success, and from the ticket sales so far it's shaping up that way."

One of the paintings that will be part of the exhibition fundraiser. Photo / Supplied

Past president and member Alia Branson said with last year's exhibition being their inaugural one, it was so exciting to see to people having an excuse to dress up, get out and have fun, especially in the colder months.

"We are looking forward to seeing that this year and supporting such a worthy local cause."

People are encouraged to get in quick, as tickets are limited. Tickets are $100 and provide canapes and two beverages as well as supporting the fundraiser.

To secure tickets contact Lynne (027) 278 7497 or Chris (027) 494 9910.

The details

- What: Expressions art exhibition

- When: Friday, August 26, 7pm

- Where: Te Taumata Room, Pullman Hotel Rotorua

- Tickets: $100, contact Lynne (027) 278 7497 or Chris (027) 494 9910