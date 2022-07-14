(From left) Rommel Manaig, Maria Pamela Manaig, Raphael Manaig, Miguel Manaig and Philippine Ambassador to New Zealand Garry Domingo at the awards. Photo / Supplied

(From left) Rommel Manaig, Maria Pamela Manaig, Raphael Manaig, Miguel Manaig and Philippine Ambassador to New Zealand Garry Domingo at the awards. Photo / Supplied

Receiving recognition in the 2022 Filipino-Kiwi Hero Awards was an experience full of emotions for two Rotorua community members.

Miguel Manaig received the Youth Achievement Award and Romelyn Garde the Community Chef of the Year NZ.

The awards ceremony was held recently in Auckland.

Miguel Maniag, 19, says at first he was surprised he had been recognised with such an award.

He says it was very humbling, and he attended the ceremony in Auckland with family and other guests.

"They [his family] were really proud of me and it was also a complete surprise for them.

"I didn't expect I would be achieving a lot of things I have in the past year. We've only been in New Zealand for two years."

Just some of Miguel's achievements over the last couple years include first place in the Central North Island regional Race Unity Speech Awards, Rotorua Boys' High School Leadership Award for Academic, champion in Seniors Oration at the Super 8 Cultural Sports Festival, and champion in the Rotary Club Secondary Schools Speech Competition.

He was also a recipient of the Rotorua Young Achievers for 2021 for Academic Excellence and Excellence in Performing Arts, and Rotorua Boys' High School 2021 Dux Litterarum.

Miguel is currently in his first year undergraduate at Victoria University studying a Bachelor of Commerce, majoring in Accounting and Commercial Law, with a minor in Taxation. He attended Rotorua Boys' High School for Year 12 and 13.

He says his speeches in competition always stem from a parable or passage in the bible, and because of this he has the confidence needed in his words and speech when reciting.

Miguel believes the Filipino-Kiwi Hero Awards is a great initiative because it encourages Filipino-Kiwis of all different walks of life to excel and strive for better, and is something to aspire to for youth.

"I am really grateful for all the people who have supported me in all my endeavours."

Romelyn Garde says she had mixed emotions when she received Community Chef of the Year NZ at the awards.

These emotions included being ecstatic, grateful, proud, blessed and unsure if she was truly deserving, "as I know there are so many Filipino out there who deserve more than a recognition but are too humble or stubborn to share their stories".

Romelyn Garde at the Filipino-Kiwi Hero Awards. Photo / Johans Lucena

"I am a walking testimony and I believe everything has its purpose, and I guess I am their voice and I want them to know without them I would never have made it this far."

Romelyn has connected with the community through her work as a chef for almost three decades - observing, sharing skills and knowledge in the hospitality and tourism sector, and helping other people with their businesses across New Zealand and Sydney.

She says five years ago she decided to give up her career as an executive chef.

"It was a chance to unlearn leadership the hard way, learn indigenous guardianship the right way and learn to reshape my culture, care and responsibilities as a public servant, by sharing my passion in cooking and patron care.

"As a public servant, these holistic engagements across Aotearoa led me back to my roots as a passionate chef who inspires, influences and guides people from all walks of life with compassion.

"Throughout this experience, I was able to engage closely and share essential skills and life experiences within our local iwi and hapu across Eastern Bay of Plenty as well."

Romelyn says having the Filipino-Kiwi Hero Awards is a great way of gaining recognition and respect among your peers, and unlocks networking and opens doors of opportunities.

She says as part of this, Filipino News NZ delivered her story beautifully - "They got to know me on a deeper level, as one of the future leaders of the Philippine Club of Rotorua, founder of Kusina, as a public servant and a Whāngai of Aotearoa and vice versa years prior to the recognition."

For young people who want to become a chef and run their own business, Romelyn has some sound advice:

"Work hard and stay humble. Success isn't always about being the best, it's about being strong, being able to share ourselves and touch the lives of others."

Romelyn adds, "To my unsung heroes, I am forever humbled by the aroha, mentorship and support of our Filipino kaumātua, especially the founders of the Philippine Club of Rotorua and Tauranga Filipino Society Inc, the current leaders of Multicultural Tauranga and Multicultural Rotorua, local mentors across the urban region, and most importantly to my Tūhoe Kaimahi.

"Thank you for the manaaki and encouragement you have given me throughout the years. This wouldn't be possible without my true heroes, I am truly blessed by you all.

"I'm looking forward to another exciting holistic journey across Te Urewera in the near future."