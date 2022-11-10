Shaun and Alia Branson are contestants in Cooks on Fire, and are part of organising the Blues and BBQ Festival in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

So another year of Guy Fawkes celebrations have been and gone … or have they?

If you are anything like me, you have had screeches, pops, and booms continue through this week.

And once again the debate has been raised regarding banning the public sale of fireworks.

I'm not a big fan of buying fireworks myself, largely still due to a scary moment back in my childhood.

I think I have probably bought fireworks once in the past 15 years, and don't see myself doing so again.

But I know most people can be sensible, follow the rules, and be respectful of their neighbours and the like.

It is just disappointing that a few idiots could potentially ruin the fun for families and friends in the future if a ban was to be seriously considered.

And touch wood we have been lucky here in Rotorua that our amazing natural wonders have been spared over the years, unlike north of Christchurch and the famous Te Mata Peak in Hawke's Bay last weekend.

The massive number of locals who packed into Paradise Valley Speedway for the public display last Friday night certainly proved that our appetite for the festivities has not wavered, and Guy Fawkes is here to stay.

Just in what form will continue to be discussed for many years yet I reckon.

***

The weather this weekend might not be giving us the summer feels, but Labour weekend a few weeks back certainly did.

I got all our outdoor furniture and barbecue sorted, and promptly got into the happy space of cooking on the barbie. It's basically a Kiwi institution, right?

I don't profess to be any kind of expert when it comes to the art of barbecuing, but I reckon that any food off the barbecue needs to be a little bit burnt or you might as well have just used the oven in the kitchen!

But there are plenty of experts around and the competition side of barbecuing is growing in New Zealand, and it is no surprise that we now have a reality television show with barbecue cooking.

And how good is it to see locals Shaun and Alia doing their thing on the show?

They are also part of the NZ Blues & BBQ Festival happening at the Rotorua Village Green on November 25 to 27, which I think is shaping up as a real summer starter for our city.

***

And at The Hits, we're actually on the search for some talented young barbecuers to compete in the 2022 Pit Barrel Youth BBQ Cook-off on Sunday, November 27.

Six youth (aged 13 to 17) will be selected to compete in the cook-off finals. They will be cooking on supplied Pit Barrel BBQs, with a sponsored protein and rubs.

They will be shown how to cook it, and then they will cook it themselves and be judged by some of New Zealand's top Pit masters.

So if you know a talented youngster who could take on this challenge, get them to register.

To enter, tell us in less than 50 words why they deserve to be selected, and also include a photo of their best home-cooked barbecue. Send your rego to paul@thehits.co.nz before Friday, November 18.

***

