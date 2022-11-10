One of The Arts Village's Summer Festivals. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua Arts Village is proud to be celebrating its 20th birthday and how it has grown into a bustling hive activity.

The Arts Village was opened on November 16, 2002, by then Rotorua MP Steve Chadwick. The complex was created by joining three historic dwellings into a unified gallery, studio and office space.

Arts Village director Kellez McManus says she feels humbled to be at the helm of something that was started by a small group of people who had an 'anything is possible' mindset and just did it.

She says The Arts Village has grown to be a bustling hive of activity.

"The community continues to grow and I feel very proud to be a part of its history."

She believes the village has continued to be an important part of the community throughout the years because it is the only community art space in Rotorua that continues to evolve.

Kellez says she has not been at The Arts Village long enough to know all the highlights from over the years, but one thing that continues to come up is kōrero on the mosaic flooring.

"So many of the Rotorua community came together to support this kaupapa and retell their involvement. It's really humbling to hear the stories."

The Arts Village started its celebrations of the 20-year milestone with the opening of a new gallery space called Maumaha Gallery.

"This gallery is dedicated to everyone who has ever been a part of something at The Arts Village - kaimahi, school holiday arts academy, volunteer, musician, artist. This space was opened 20 years to the day the deed was signed."

There was also the launch of its Kōanga Markets, its history exhibition, and the upcoming 200 show with a theme based on the 20th anniversary, just to name a few, she says.

Looking ahead, The Arts Village will be collaborating on a couple of festivals.

Kellez says one they hope to get off the ground next year is a Takatāpui kaupapa festival, and the other is a Te Arawa-based festival.

Kellez says she recently received an email from a resident who lives across the road from The Arts Village and has been there since 1998.

Parts of the email mention how it was gratifying to be involved in the mosaic-making for the corridor, how it is interesting to watch the comings-and-goings from the building, and how the village is much busier now than it once was.

The writer says there is lots of activity and it is a joy to have such a pleasing view and vibrant facility across the road.

Arts Village history

In 1999, the Rotorua Electricity Community Trust (later to become the Rotorua Charitable Trust) commissioned a series of investigations to assess the needs for further arts and music facilities in the town.

A steering committee chaired by the mayor at the time - Grahame Hall - was established, which over the next three years undertook extensive surveys and public consultation.

The aim was to create a combined music, arts and cultural complex that would provide a significant contribution to community arts in the broadest sense.

With $1.6 million from the Millennium Grants of the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, and further funding from the Lotteries Grants Board and the Rotorua District Council, construction began on October 15, 2001.

The Arts Village (initially called RAVE) was officially opened on November 16, 2002, and from the start community involvement has been a major imperative.

The floor of the ambulatory gallery is a mosaic of 350,000 glass tiles in a design by local muralist Marc Spijkerbosch. Each mosaic piece was glued onto 116 pieces of mesh by more than 1600 members of the public over 3500 hours.