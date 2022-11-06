New Zealand Aria Finals Night is the culmination of three days of competition, where some of the finest classical voices in Australasia compete. Photos / Dr Tony Whitehead/Wildlight Photography

Those who attend the upcoming Lockwood New Zealand Aria Finals Night are bound to be wowed by the classical voices resonating around the new Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

New Zealand Aria Finals Night is the culmination of three days of competition, where some of the finest classical voices in Australasia compete to win the title of Lockwood New Zealand Aria winner plus a $20,000 first prize package sponsored by the Dame Malvina Major Foundation.

Second prize is $10,000 sponsored by Coombes Johnston BMW and third prize is $5000 sponsored by Geyser Community Foundation La Grouw prize.

New Zealand Aria Trust president Jo-Ann Le Grouw says 10 finalists are selected after being heard by the adjudicators - Cheryl Barker and Richard Greager - sing three times.

Competitors must enter three compulsory classes, Aria, Lieder Own Selection and 20th Century Art Song.

The 10 finalists are accompanied by a full professional orchestra, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

After interval, while the adjudicators are deliberating on the first three place-getters, the audience will be entertained by Christian Thurston, who hails from Rotorua.

Christian is a graduate of the Minnesota Opera Resident Artist Program, the Manhattan School of Music and the New Zealand School of Music.

Jo-Anne says this is their 75th competition, with it having only ever not been held annually in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid.

"The New Zealand Aria is a world-class event and Rotorua is very fortunate to have it held here.

"This is due to our wonderful team of 40 volunteers and many local sponsors. To them all we are very grateful."

She says entrants come from all over New Zealand, Australia and one from America.

"This is the only classical singing competition in New Zealand which does not have an upper age limit [singers need to be over 18 years to enter] to enter nor is it restricted to only New Zealanders.

"Two locals have entered this competition, Ellis Carrington who is currently doing her Masters of Music at Waikato University and Maria Kapa."

Jo-Anne says the Lockwood New Zealand Aria will be the first event to be held in the newly refurbished Sir Howard Morrison Centre, at 7.30pm on Saturday, November 19.

"A little confusing for people as it has been promoted that the centre will open in February, but that is the official opening. Be assured we will be there on the 19th."

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster either online or from the Ticketmaster counter in Rotorua ISite.

Jo-Anne says, "As we have much to celebrate - the first event in the Sir Howard Morrison Centre and our 75th anniversary - it will be a gala event with people being encouraged to come dressed in their finest."

The details

- What: NZ ARIA Finals Night

- When: Saturday, November 19, 7.30pm

- Where: Sir Howard Morrison Centre

- Tickets: $45 - $60 at www.ticketmaster.co.nz