Rotorua musician Alayna Powley. Photo / Supplied

Where Are They Now?

Rotorua musician Alayna Powley signed a record deal with Canada-based Nettwerk Music Group last year. She studied music at MAINZ in Auckland. After four years she finished her studies at MAINZ and moved to the United States for just over a year. She was 23 when she put out her first song and moved to New York. Her most recent song is Cherry Tree, released a month ago. Rotorua Weekender catches up with Alayna about her journey and what's coming up.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your school experience in Rotorua

I went to primary and intermediate at Kaharoa School and then on to Western Heights High School. I loved my schooling experience. I was lucky to have incredible friends throughout and have so many memories, particularly of my last year of high school.

How did you get into music and performing?

I started singing when I was about 6 years old, and just naturally started singing at family events and talent quests from there, and never really stopped. I went on to study music after high school and began writing and recording my own original music, which I have been releasing for the last five years.

What have been some highlights from your career so far?

Being able to write and work with some incredible and inspiring musicians, both in New Zealand and internationally has been really special. The relationships I've made over the years in the creative community have helped support me on my journey.

What are your goals for your music in the future?

I'm currently finishing off my debut album so releasing that next year will be exciting, as well as playing some shows around New Zealand and overseas hopefully!

What inspires and motivates you each day?

The desire to constantly keep growing, evolving and learning as I go.

What advice would you give to local students wanting to follow their dreams?

Do it! It won't be easy and will require a lot of hard work, but I think if you love something enough it's worth pursuing.

Eight fun quick-fire questions

What was your first job?

I picked blueberries out in Hamurana, and also worked at the Hamurana Dairy.

Favourite season and why?

Summer in New Zealand is always a good time.

Favourite subject in school?

Art

Favourite song at the moment?

Cherry by Jungle

If you could meet any artist, living or dead, who would it be?

This is too hard to pick. Probably David Bowie or Rihanna.

Favourite meal?

Wood-fired pizza.

What would you say is the best thing about Rotorua?

It's a beautiful place, with beautiful people and I have a lot of memories here.

Favourite place you have travelled or lived and why?

Living in Brooklyn, it was really fun and I learnt something from every person I met while over there.