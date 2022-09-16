All dancers showed their skills in an opening number on the night. Photo / Andrew Warner

All the hard work put into Harcourts Dancing for Hospice has paid off, with a whopping $130,000 raised from the event.

Ten dance couples took part in the event at the Energy Events Centre to help raise money for the Rotorua Community Hospice, which cares for and supports more than 420 patients with terminal illnesses each year.

Jessica Meade, Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing manager, said they were thrilled with the result.

"It's great to have raised this amount with expenses increasing significantly this year."

She said every year they asked the community to help raise 50 per cent of the funds required to run the Rotorua Community Hospice.

"That's over $1 million now. The funds raised from Harcourts Dancing for Hospice means we keep our clinical team on the road, supporting and caring for anyone in Rotorua with a life-limiting illness, where they want to be cared for, which is usually in their homes," Meade said.

Last year's event also raised $130,000 for the local hospice.

When asked why she thought the event continued to be a success, Meade said many people in the community knew, or at least know of, one of the 20 dancers taking part.

Dancers Mahia Keepa-Hale and Talor Kahu during their waltz. Photo / Andrew Warner

"They are interested in their progress, doing something so out of their comfort zones, and then want to watch them courageously taking the stage in front of more than 2000 people," she said.

"It's also a feel-good event. The music, the dancing and people attending to cheer on their loved ones make this event a happy one to attend.

"It's amazing to provide a bit of happiness to our community."

Meade said the Rotorua Community Hospice wanted to thank every business and individual that supported Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

"Every year the Rotorua community collaborate to make this event the success that it is.

"It's extraordinary how our sponsors, dancers, volunteers, auction donors, operational team, judges, other supporters and the audience come together to create this spectacular event for Rotorua and Rotorua Community Hospice."

This year's winning dance couple was Mahia Keepa-Hale and Talor Kahu with their graceful and elegant waltz.

Blue Simpkins-Jones and Sabrina Mabagos were the other dance couple in the top two, and Alex Evans and Paige Poihipi-Fladkjar were the winners of the People's Choice award.

The hospice's fundraising endeavours carry on with the Kilwell Hospice Golf Classic coming up on Friday, November 4 at Arikikapakapa Golf Club.

The event is a fun day of golf with prizes, refreshments, and a charity auction.

For information and to register, go to fishing.kilwell.co.nz/2022-kilwell-hospice-golf-classic.