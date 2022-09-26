Paretoroa Webster was acknowledged as a Michael Pilaar Memorial Music Fund scholarship winner at Sunday's Gift of Music concert. Photo / Supplied

Despite mourning the loss of one of his greatest supporters, Paretoroa Webster still made it in time to take the stage at the annual Gift of Music concert.

The Rotorua Boys' High School Year 13 student was part of the vocal group Accelerando which performed at the end of the concert, which is an annual event to showcase young talent and raise money for the Michael Pilaar Memorial Music Fund.

Despite the death of his grandfather on Friday, Alfred Webster, Paretoroa did what his koro would have wanted and honoured his commitment to be on stage at the Western Heights High School hall on Sunday.

And it was lucky he did, as he was acknowledged as one of four $500 scholarship recipients for 2022 as part of the memorial fund.

Talented musician Michael Pilaar died in 2017 at the age of 19 but his memory lives on. Photo / NZME

The fund has been set up by the family of talented musician Michael Pilaar, who died from melanoma in 2017 at the age of 19.

Each year the fund, which is administered by the Geyser Foundation, gives at least four scholarships to young talented artists in the Rotorua and Taupō regions.

Kylie Bathe performed at the concert and was also a scholarship winner. Photo / Supplied

This year's $500 scholarship recipients were singer Webster, Year 13 violinist Kylie Bathe from Taupō, Year 13 singer Terina King from Rotorua and homeschool student and pianist Niamh Loudon from Rotorua. Bathe also performed in Sunday's concert.

To help keep the fund healthy, the concert is held each year in Michael's memory where young artists are selected to perform.

Michael's mother and concert organiser Elizabeth Pilaar said she took care to select worthy artists each year by personally attending concerts, talking to tutors and teachers and liaising with those in the know, including Anne Samsom from Anne Samson School Of Ballet, Amjazz Dance Studios and Lakes Performing Arts Centre.

Pilaar said Sunday's concert was the seventh they've held and if ever there was any doubt if there was still interest, the crowd of more than 200 people reassured her.

"When I saw the size of the audience and the way it was received, it was really encouraging," she told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Accelerando wowed the Gift With Music audience. Photo / Supplied

She said the concerts had a dual purpose - to raise money for the fund and to provide an opportunity for young people to perform, something which has become somewhat sought after by the artists.

"I once saw it on a young person's CV that they were a past performer at the Michael Pilaar Gift of Music concert."

The Gifford Brothers are Samuel on vocal and bass, Matthew (out of sight with the drums) and Joshua on guitar. Photo / Supplied

Sunday's show featured a range of talents including ballet, tap and contemporary dancers, pop, jazz and classical music groups and jazz and opera singers.

The Pilaar family also launched a new album featuring Michael's music which is being sold for a suggested donation of $15, with all proceeds going towards his memorial fund.

His music can also be heard on a newly-created website that shares Michael's story as well as audio tracks, video clips and photos.

The website can be found at cepilaar63.wixsite.com/michaelpilaar.