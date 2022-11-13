Nearly 20 drink-drivers caught at checkpoints near Six60 concert

Kiwi pop-rock band Six60 played to a Rotorua crowd on Saturday. Photo / Joel McDowell

New Zealand pop-rock favourite Six60 played to a Rotorua crowd for the first time in about 10 years on Saturday.

But it turned into a bad night for 18 people caught drink-driving after police operated two checkpoints in Rotorua coinciding with the nearly sold-out concert.

Three vehicles were impounded, and one disqualified driver was apprehended after 968 drives were stopped and breath-tested. Seven of the 18 over the legal limit were caught in a 75-minute period prior to the gig.

Bay of Plenty Police sergeant Mark Holmes said it was "incredibly frustrating" police caught so many.

"Free buses were provided for people heading to and from the gig, and police had warned people to expect checkpoints before and after the concert.

"We now have a number of people facing court hearings for getting behind the wheel when they shouldn't have.

"What people don't realise is the impacts a drink-driving conviction can have on their work life, their home life, and their ability to travel abroad. You can face difficulties getting insurance, credit, and work visas.

"This is without mentioning the catastrophic damage a crash will do to the human body, and the trauma it inflicts on those who have to deal with that. Impaired drivers are at a higher risk of crashing, and we make no apology for checkpoints that get them off the road.

"If you've been drinking, don't assume you're 'fine' to drive. It's a dumb choice to make."

The band played in front of a crowd of about 20,000 at Rotorua International Stadium as part of their SIX60 SATURDAYS Aotearoa stadium tour.

Guitarist Ji Fraser shared his excitement ahead of the night with the Rotorua Daily Post, saying he sometimes forgot how magical the shows could be.

About 20,000 people went to the show on Saturday. Photo / Joel McDowell

The next stop would be at Eden Park in Auckland next Saturday, November 19, before the band headed overseas to Australia for a couple of gigs.

Rotorua Lakes Council events director Joelene Elliott previously said Six60 and its supporting acts Kaylee Bell, Coterie, Rob Ruha and Ka Hao and Kora would bring together all walks of life for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

"It's been a decade since Six60 have played here and this is one of the biggest concert audiences the stadium has seen since Raggamuffin (2013). We're excited to feel the buzz around town with thousands of manuhiri (visitors) expected to the district on Saturday."