Launch of the Daily Post Christmas appeal 2022

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Hana Seddon. Photo / Andrew Warner

Eighteen years ago, Hana Seddon had a corporate job and was making good money. But something was missing.

"I didn't have the sense of purpose or the reward that came from working with people and seeing lives transformed."

Seddon's search for purpose led her to Te Wānanga o Aotearoa to study social work.

"Part of the course was to get some work experience with an organisation. I sent out dozens of emails. Only the Salvation Army got back to me."

Seddon has been with the Salvation Army ever since, working in different cities around New Zealand.

"It's been incredible," Seddon said.

"The best part of my day is when I see that our work has made a difference. Sure, I have to do spreadsheets and go to meetings but those moments bring life.

"It feels better than payday."

This Christmas is Seddon's first in Rotorua as the local Salvation Army corps officer.

While this year also marks Seddon's first experience of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, Seddon has helped run appeals in different cities.

She said she knows such appeals are a lot of work but believed the results were worth the hours of effort.

"The joy on the faces of children is one of the most beautiful things," Seddon said.

"We've had parents breaking down in tears when they get their Christmas hamper.

"It's tangible aroha. There are big hugs all over the place."

Seddon said individuals, families, and different agencies had already been in touch about how they could help ahead of the appeal's launch.

"There's a real awareness of the need that's out there. So people are being proactive."

Seddon encouraged those who did not have money or food to give to share their time.

"We need volunteers to come in and help us at Christmas time to help organise things, preparing Christmas hampers.

"That way we can share the workload and be Santa's little helpers with the music turned up loud."