Every donation, no matter how small, helps the foodbank, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION

There's a buzz around the Bay of Plenty.

I commented a couple of weeks ago that I missed the vibrancy that our tourists brought to our region.

Fast forward a few weeks and the vibe seems like it's coming back.

There's a lot going on: Crankworx, Six60 concert in Rotorua at the weekend.

Crowds came and had fun, out-of-towners stayed and hopefully played while they were here.

Town looked full, shops were busy - it was great to see people out and about.

Coming up this weekend is the long-awaited return of the Bay of Plenty Garden & Art Festival - a biennial event for those green-thumbed folk.

Covid uncertainty around events going ahead seems to be dissipating and organisers and ticket-buyers alike can go ahead and make plans with a little more confidence.

What seems less uncertain is the country's economy, however, and its impacts on our most vulnerable citizens.

The best-laid plans - ditching the traffic light system, and reopening borders are great, but the struggles are still real.

We reported at the weekend Rotorua's Salvation Army has experienced an 89 per cent surge in demand for food as the soaring cost of living forces some people out of their homes and pushes others to their "financial limits".

In Tauranga, as of October 31, just over 19,600 people from 6623 city households sought help from the foodbank - an increase of about 4000 compared to the year before.

Of the 19,603 clients, 10,342 were children.

This is not right, in a perfect world there would be no need for foodbanks - or any social services for that matter.

The need is there though, and it is chronic.

Some families after paying the bills have $30 left to buy food - it's heartbreaking.

The important work these social services do must be recognised - a great way of doing that is to donate - even if it's something small.

Every little bit helps and it will go a long way toward helping out struggling families.

Our Christmas Appeal launched at the weekend and I want to join my colleagues in their plea for help.

Help us give Bay families a good Christmas.