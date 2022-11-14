Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Help out struggling families - donate to the foodbank

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Every donation, no matter how small, helps the foodbank, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Mead Norton

Every donation, no matter how small, helps the foodbank, writes Jo Raphael. Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION

There's a buzz around the Bay of Plenty.

I commented a couple of weeks ago that I missed the vibrancy that our tourists brought to our region.

Fast forward a few weeks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post